Quit Smoking, Fishing, Meals On Wheels Delivers, House Hunting & More…

Compiled by Michelle Colesanti, michelle@ospreyobserver.com
Bass Pro Shops “Gone Fishing” Family Event
With the arrival of summer, it’s time to get your family outside. Bass Pro Shops in Tampa invites families to discover, or share, the joy of fishing during Gone Fishing event Saturday, June 17 and Sunday, June 18 from 12 Noon – 4 p.m. each day.
Free in-store family activities include learning how to cast a reel at a catch-and-release pond—complete with a “first fish” certificate and free photo downloads, seminars and informative Gone Fishing guides with tips for family-friendly fishing outings, as well as special giveaways. In an effort to inspire future generations to enjoy, love and conserve the great outdoors, Bass Pro Shops will also donate 40,000 rods and reels to nonprofit partners nationwide to get more kids outside.
Join us in store, bring the family, and when you hit the water this summer use the hashtag #gonefishing! Bass Pro Shops is located at 10501 Palm River Rd. in Tampa. For hours and details, visit www.basspro.com/gonefishing.
Help For Quitting Tobacco
Quitting tobacco isn’t easy. Finding help should be. Tobacco Free Florida offers free tools and services to help you get started. Free Community worksite and clinic groups will be offered, with programs covering all forms of tobacco. Free Nicotine replacement patches, gum and lozenges will be available, while supplies last and if medically appropriate. Class will be available on Saturday, June 17 from 10 a.m.-12 Noon at USF – Area Health Education, 3515 E. Fletcher Ave.
in Tampa and Thursday, June 22 from 6-8 p.m. at the Palm River Family Services, 7454 Palm River Rd. in Tampa.
Pre-registration is required by calling 974-7889. For additional classes, visit ahectobacco.com.
Coin & Currency Show
Brandon Coin Club Inc., A 501 (C) 7 non-profit organization, is pleased to announce its next Coin & Currency Show on Saturday, June 24 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Brandon Elks Lodge #2383, located at 800 Centennial Lodge Dr. in Brandon.
30 dealers/45 tables; free admission/parking/door prizes and excellent food available on site. Free coin grab bags for all children under 12 and free appraisals.
ICG Grading Service will be in attendance and offering free verbal opinions and $10 slabbing.
For more information, contact Jack Laci at 352-777-6073 or brandoncoinclub@yahoo.com.
Meals On Wheels Delivers Hurricane Preparedness Packs
Meals On Wheels of Tampa, HCI Group, CENTCOM, The Moffitt Cancer Center, Suncoast Credit Union, USF and many other dedicated volunteers delivered special Hurricane Preparedness Packs to the Meals On Wheels of Tampa recipients on the morning of Saturday, May 20 for the 2017 Hurricane season.
Hurricane Preparedness Packs were given to all program recipients in case a disaster occurs that prevents volunteers from being able to deliver meals. Included in the packs were five shelf-stable meals, a gallon of water, a shelter evaluation form, a magic bottle opener, and a variety of emergency resource guides. The pack is free of charge to recipients. This year, funds received from Give Day Tampa Bay helped cover the cost of the Hurricane Preparedness Pack shelf-stable meals, as well as a generous donation from HCI Group, Inc. MacDill CENTCOM provided the gallons of water.
For more information, please visit MOWTampa.org or call 238-8410.
Flora: A Fashion Journey Will Be Held at The Regent
Flora is the third production by the House of Gam. This has become an annual event hosted by the fashion blog.
Flora will take place on Friday, June 23 at The Regent, located at 6437 Watson Rd. in Riverview. Doors open at 6 p.m. The show starts at 7 p.m.
Flora will be showing four local designers, including Queenay Price who will be showing evening wear, Marisol Perez showing repurposed clothing, Gloria Guitierrez showcasing Couture bodysuits, and for the first time; The House of Gam will be showing its clothing collection for the Fall/Winter 2017 season.
A portion of the proceeds will benefit Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful. Tickets cost $10 for general admission and can be purchased at www.florabygam.weebly.com.
Apollo Beach Will Be Featured In Upcoming House Hunters Segment
In the fall, HGTV filmed in Apollo Beach for the series House Hunters. You can watch it air for the first time on Friday, June 23 at 10 p.m.
The trailer states: “A Tampa couple searches for a house with at least 3,000 sq. ft. to have room for future kids. However, she wants a Spanish or Mediterranean-style home with a white kitchen and pool-spa combination while he prefers a French provincial that has a frameless shower in the master bathroom.”
For more information on HGTV, visit www.hgtv.com/.
Related
June 21, 2017
Quit Smoking, Fishing, Meals On Wheels Delivers, House Hunting & More…
Compiled by Michelle Colesanti, michelle@ospreyobserver.com
Bass Pro Shops “Gone Fishing” Family Event
With the arrival of summer, it’s time to get your family outside. Bass Pro Shops in Tampa invites families to discover, or share, the joy of fishing during Gone Fishing event Saturday, June 17 and Sunday, June 18 from 12 Noon – 4 p.m. each day.
Free in-store family activities include learning how to cast a reel at a catch-and-release pond—complete with a “first fish” certificate and free photo downloads, seminars and informative Gone Fishing guides with tips for family-friendly fishing outings, as well as special giveaways. In an effort to inspire future generations to enjoy, love and conserve the great outdoors, Bass Pro Shops will also donate 40,000 rods and reels to nonprofit partners nationwide to get more kids outside.
Join us in store, bring the family, and when you hit the water this summer use the hashtag #gonefishing! Bass Pro Shops is located at 10501 Palm River Rd. in Tampa. For hours and details, visit www.basspro.com/gonefishing.
Help For Quitting Tobacco
Quitting tobacco isn’t easy. Finding help should be. Tobacco Free Florida offers free tools and services to help you get started. Free Community worksite and clinic groups will be offered, with programs covering all forms of tobacco. Free Nicotine replacement patches, gum and lozenges will be available, while supplies last and if medically appropriate. Class will be available on Saturday, June 17 from 10 a.m.-12 Noon at USF – Area Health Education, 3515 E. Fletcher Ave.
in Tampa and Thursday, June 22 from 6-8 p.m. at the Palm River Family Services, 7454 Palm River Rd. in Tampa.
Pre-registration is required by calling 974-7889. For additional classes, visit ahectobacco.com.
Coin & Currency Show
Brandon Coin Club Inc., A 501 (C) 7 non-profit organization, is pleased to announce its next Coin & Currency Show on Saturday, June 24 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Brandon Elks Lodge #2383, located at 800 Centennial Lodge Dr. in Brandon.
30 dealers/45 tables; free admission/parking/door prizes and excellent food available on site. Free coin grab bags for all children under 12 and free appraisals.
ICG Grading Service will be in attendance and offering free verbal opinions and $10 slabbing.
For more information, contact Jack Laci at 352-777-6073 or brandoncoinclub@yahoo.com.
Meals On Wheels Delivers Hurricane Preparedness Packs
Meals On Wheels of Tampa, HCI Group, CENTCOM, The Moffitt Cancer Center, Suncoast Credit Union, USF and many other dedicated volunteers delivered special Hurricane Preparedness Packs to the Meals On Wheels of Tampa recipients on the morning of Saturday, May 20 for the 2017 Hurricane season.
Hurricane Preparedness Packs were given to all program recipients in case a disaster occurs that prevents volunteers from being able to deliver meals. Included in the packs were five shelf-stable meals, a gallon of water, a shelter evaluation form, a magic bottle opener, and a variety of emergency resource guides. The pack is free of charge to recipients. This year, funds received from Give Day Tampa Bay helped cover the cost of the Hurricane Preparedness Pack shelf-stable meals, as well as a generous donation from HCI Group, Inc. MacDill CENTCOM provided the gallons of water.
For more information, please visit MOWTampa.org or call 238-8410.
Flora: A Fashion Journey Will Be Held at The Regent
Flora is the third production by the House of Gam. This has become an annual event hosted by the fashion blog.
Flora will take place on Friday, June 23 at The Regent, located at 6437 Watson Rd. in Riverview. Doors open at 6 p.m. The show starts at 7 p.m.
Flora will be showing four local designers, including Queenay Price who will be showing evening wear, Marisol Perez showing repurposed clothing, Gloria Guitierrez showcasing Couture bodysuits, and for the first time; The House of Gam will be showing its clothing collection for the Fall/Winter 2017 season.
A portion of the proceeds will benefit Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful. Tickets cost $10 for general admission and can be purchased at www.florabygam.weebly.com.
Apollo Beach Will Be Featured In Upcoming House Hunters Segment
In the fall, HGTV filmed in Apollo Beach for the series House Hunters. You can watch it air for the first time on Friday, June 23 at 10 p.m.
The trailer states: “A Tampa couple searches for a house with at least 3,000 sq. ft. to have room for future kids. However, she wants a Spanish or Mediterranean-style home with a white kitchen and pool-spa combination while he prefers a French provincial that has a frameless shower in the master bathroom.”
For more information on HGTV, visit www.hgtv.com/.
Related
By Cyndi Cisneros Activities, Press Releases, Valrico