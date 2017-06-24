Rosecastle Residents Get VIP Treatment At Tampa Bay Rays Senior Prom Day Game

Staff Report
Play Ball! More than 40 residents, management and staff members from the Rosecastle Assisted Living and Memory Care Communities in Citrus, Zephyrhills and Delaney Creek at Brandon boarded their community shuttle buses for a trip to watch the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Detroit Tigers at the Tropicana Baseball Field.
Through a senior citizen ticket sales promotion, Activities Director Michelle Denson from Delaney Creek purchased the game tickets for the Tampa Bay Rays Senior Prom for Senior Citizens event. The event incorporated special activities for seniors including boutonnieres and corsages for couples, music from an older era, a crowned Senior King and Queen and a postgame Senior Center Field Shuffle.
All three of the community shuttle buses arrived at the stadium with everyone dressed in their eye-catching Rosecastle red t-shirts and Rays’ baseball caps.
Fortunately, a ticket usher saw the group and was determined to ensure that they received VIP treatment and guided them down to a special seating area in premium SkyBox seating. This area afforded necessary space and easy access for the residents with walkers and wheelchairs.
The Rosecastle residents and staff were greatly appreciative of the ticket usher who went out of his way to accommodate their needs with a seating arrangement where everyone was able to sit together. The residents and staff still talk about how much fun they had on that day.
If you visit the Rosecastle Facebook Page, you can appreciate the posted selfie pictures of the residents watching the game, eating popcorn and sharing a beer. To top off the day, the Rays scored several home runs and won the Senior Prom Day game, 8 to 1.
Rosecastle at Delaney Creek is located at 320 South Lakewood Dr. in Brandon. For information or a tour, call 655-8858.
