Stop Smoking, Fashion Show, Patriotic Concert & More…

Compiled by Michelle Colesanti, michelle@ospreyobserver.com
Apollo Beach Will Be Featured In Upcoming House Hunters Segment
In the fall, HGTV filmed in Apollo Beach for the series House Hunters. You can watch it air for the first time on Friday, June 23 at 10 p.m.
The trailer states: “A Tampa couple searches for a house with at least 3,000 sq. ft. to have room for future kids. However, she wants a Spanish or Mediterranean-style home with a white kitchen and pool-spa combination while he prefers a French provincial that has a frameless shower in the master bathroom.”
For more information on HGTV, visit www.hgtv.com/.
Coin & Currency Show
Brandon Coin Club Inc., A 501 (C) 7 non-profit organization, is pleased to announce its next Coin & Currency Show on Saturday, June 24 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Brandon Elks Lodge #2383, located at 800 Centennial Lodge Dr. in Brandon.
30 dealers/45 tables; free admission/parking/door prizes and excellent food available on site. Free coin grab bags for all children under 12 and free appraisals.
ICG Grading Service in attendance and offering free verbal opinions and $10 slabbing.
For more information, contact Jack Laci at 352-777-6073 or brandoncoinclub@yahoo.com.
Riverview Garden Club’s June Meeting
The Riverview Garden Club will hold its June meeting on Wednesday, June 14 at 10 a.m. at the Riverview Civic Center, located at 11020 Park Dr. in Riverview. The guest speaker will be Master Gardener Heather Diaz. She will discuss Attracting Hummingbirds to your Garden. First time attendance is free. There is free parking. For more information, call Harriet at 727-6567.
Flora: A Fashion Journey Will Be Held At The Regent
Flora is the third production by the House of Gam. This has become an annual event hosted by the fashion blog.
Flora will take place on Friday, June 23 at The Regent, located at 6437 Watson Rd. in Riverview. Doors open at 6 p.m. The show starts at 7 p.m.
Flora will show four local designers, including Queenay Price who will be showing evening wear, Marisol Perez showing repurposed clothing, Gloria Guitierrez showcasing Couture bodysuits, and for the first time; The House of Gam will be showing its clothing collection for the Fall/Winter 2017 season.
A portion of the proceeds will benefit Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful. Tickets cost $10 for general admission and can be purchased at www.florabygam.weebly.com.
Patriotic Concert Presented By Eastern Hillsborough Community Band At Kings Point
The Eastern Hillsborough Community Band will celebrate our country’s birthday with a patriotic concert on Thursday, June 29 at 7 p.m. in the Kings Point Veterans Theater, 1900 Clubhouse Dr. in Sun City Center.
The band’s yearly exciting patriotic concert series is the band’s most popular series and attracts large crowds. The group performs marches and patriotic music during the performance, and veterans from all five services will be recognized.
The concert is open to residents of Sun City Center, and each reserved seat is $10. The admission charge includes the concert, one chocolate éclair and coffee service.
Tickets must be purchased in advance in the King’s Point Box Office in the North Clubhouse at 1900 Clubhouse Dr. from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Tickets will not be available at the door the evening of the concert.
If you are not a resident of Kings Point but would like to purchase tickets in advance, please tell the gate guard you are headed to the Box Office to purchase tickets when you enter Kings Point.
EHCB is comprised of volunteers of all ages and from all walks of life. The band, which formed seven years ago, performs throughout the Tampa Bay area. Ken Watts, principal conductor, is an accomplished musician with more than 40 years of experience as a conductor and performer. Linda Groh, assistant conductor, is a well-known educator and musician in the Tampa Bay area.
For more information email info@ehcb.org or visit www.ehcb.org.
Hillsborough Democratic Club Meets
Join the East Hillsborough Democratic Club meeting Tuesday June 13 at Beef O’Brady’s, 4330 Bell Shoals Rd. in Valrico. The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. Bring family and friends at 6 p.m. to meet and greet the members. The scheduled June guest speaker is State Senator Rouson. For more information, visit www.easthillsboroughdems.org. Like on Facebook.
Help Available For Quitting Tobacco
Quitting tobacco isn’t easy. Finding help should be. Tobacco Free Florida offers free tools and services to help you get started. Free Community worksite and clinic groups will be offered, with programs covering all forms of tobacco. Free Nicotine replacement patches, gum and lozenges will be available, while supplies last and if medically appropriate. Class will be available on Saturday, June 17 from 10 a.m.-12 Noon at USF – Area Health Education, 3515 E. Fletcher Ave. in Tampa and Thursday, June 22 from 6-8 p.m. at the Palm River Family Services, 7454 Palm River Rd. in Tampa.
Pre-registration is required by calling 974-7889. For additional classes,
