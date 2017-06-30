The Host Of The Gospel Voice Presents A Soulful Supper Show

By Amanda Boston
The Gospel Voice and Derlie Records has joined the Dulcet Restaurant in New Port Richey to create an upscale dinner show filled with worship and praise titled Sunday’s Soulful Supper. Local resident and musician Derrick Williams will perform live Christian music infused with Gospel, Jazz, Blues, Rock and Soul music. “We wanted to create a gospel experience featuring a ‘dinner show’ with the Holy Spirit as the featured act,” said Williams.
For the past nine years, Williams has hosted The Gospel Voice music show, which airs on Sundays 12:30 a.m. (EST) on Christian Television Network (CTN). Williams is also nationally known for his stage performance as The Rabbi in the musical The Rock and The Rabbi. Julie Silva-Williams, the Executive Producer of The Gospel Voice, explained, “The next logical step was to bring Derrick and The Gospel Voice TV Ministry to life where audiences can experience live what they watch on TV.”
The charismatic show is modeled after the world famous House of Blues Gospel Brunch in Disney Springs. The Sunday suppers will take place at the Dulcet Restaurant in downtown New Port Richey. The restaurant offers an exceptional dining experience with a glass waterfall wall and upper-level seating that overlooks the stage. The dinner shows will be held on the 4th Sunday of each month with its grand opening on Sunday, July 23. Seating times are 3 to 5 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m.
Executive Chef Layton Smith of the Dulcet Restaurant designed a signature dinner menu for the suppers featuring chicken, beef, fish and vegetarian entrees along with assorted desserts.
Ticket prices start at $35 per person and children 12 and older are welcome to attend. The price of the ticket includes a dinner entrée and show. Upper Room seating is available at $40 per ticket.
VIP seating is also available. Tickets will be available for purchase online at www.thedulect.com.
The Dulcet Restaurant is located at 6220 Grand Blvd. in New Port Richey. Contact Julie Silva-Williams, at Derlie Records, Inc. at derlierecords@verizon.net or 1-866-337-5439 or visit www.derlierecords.com.
