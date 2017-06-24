The World’s Largest Display Of LEGO® On Display In Tampa With Art Of The Brick

« Brandon Sports and Aquatic Center (BSAC) Executive Director Chuck Burgess, was pleased to welcome a large group that gathered last month for the celebration of the opening of a brand new community swimming pool. Guests included members of the Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce (GRCC) Greater Brandon and Valrico-Fishhawk Chambers, Honorary Mayor of Brandon Tammy Holmberg, local community leaders, and Ken Hagan, Hillsborough County Commissioner District 5, in whose honor the pool was named–the Ken Hagan Learn to Swim Pool. According to BSAC officials the completion of the pool was made possible through a partnership with the Hillsborough County Commission in a major youth drowning prevention initiative. The new facility was built as part of $1.3 million BSAC program improvement project. To support the effort, the Board of County Commissioners approved the allocation of an $800,000 gift to the BSAC, which funded the building and provided renovations to the center’s current pool. The remaining $500,000 investment came from privately-raised dollars in the local community. “This is not just a new pool, but also a celebration of BSAC’s partnership with the Hillsborough County Commission,” Burgess said. “This partnership will greatly impact lives and allow BSAC to save more lives by spreading swim education awareness while creating new jobs and economically impacting our local business sector through events that broaden our leadership footprint in aquatics.” Assisting with the ribbon cutting festivities, Hagan emphasized the importance of the pool and the role it will play in the community, when he said, “I am honored to be here at this grand opening. This is a much-needed tool for our community, and our families. Hagan added that with Florida leading the nation in children drowning BSAC is a valuable resource in the community. During the event, Honorary Mayor of Riverview Tammy Holmberg, owner of Chick-fil-A Brandon, delivered a proclamation to the Brandon Sports and Aquatic Center. BSAC, located at 405 Beverly Blvd. in Brandon is a community-based 501c3 non-profit. Visit, www.mybsac.org. Locally-Owned Tranquility Landscape Offers Unique, Affordable Design »
June 24, 2017
The World’s Largest Display Of LEGO® On Display In Tampa With Art Of The Brick
By Kathy L. Collins
The Vinik Family Foundation invites area residents to experience The Art Of The Brick®, an exhibit featuring artwork made exclusively from the iconic LEGO® brick. The exhibit was created by award winning artist, Nathan Sawaya. The Art Of The Brick is on display at 802 E. Whiting St. (formerly District 3) in downtown Tampa now through Monday, September 4. The exhibit is available for viewing Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The exhibit is free to the public.
The Art Of The Brick is the world’s largest display of LEGO brick art. The collection features original sculptures, as well as re-imagined versions of art masterpieces. Visitors will see Vincent Van Gogh’s Starry Night and Leonardo Da Vinci’s Mona Lisa. You can also get up close with a fan favorite, Yellow, the life size sculpture of a man ripping his chest open with thousands of yellow LEGO bricks cascading from his chest.
“The Art Of The Brick takes LEGO bricks somewhere you would not expect and shows you things you have never seen before,” said Sawaya. “A goal with this collection of art is to demonstrate the potential of imagination and the power of creativity,” added Sawaya.
The Art Of The Brick has visited over 80 cities worldwide. This is the first time it has visited the Tampa Bay area.
The Art Of The Brick is the first major exhibition to use LEGO bricks as the sole art medium. Sawaya transforms a simple toy into tremendous and thought-provoking sculptures.
“Nathan’s inspiring story and unique perspective of art is what makes this exhibit a can’t miss for all ages this summer,” said Jeff Vinik, founder of the Vinik Family Foundation and owner of the Tampa Lightning. “Our hope is that everyone in our community will be able to experience this incredible exhibition up close. Art is both impactful and inspirational, and we hope to continue to share world class cultural events like The Art Of The Brick with Tampa Bay,” added Vinik.
For more information, including how to plan your visit, special group instructions and more, please visit www.artofthebricktampa.com.
