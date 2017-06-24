June 24, 2017

The World’s Largest Display Of LEGO® On Display In Tampa With Art Of The Brick

By Kathy L. Collins

The Vinik Family Foundation invites area residents to experience The Art Of The Brick®, an exhibit featuring artwork made exclusively from the iconic LEGO® brick. The exhibit was created by award winning artist, Nathan Sawaya. The Art Of The Brick is on display at 802 E. Whiting St. (formerly District 3) in downtown Tampa now through Monday, September 4. The exhibit is available for viewing Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The exhibit is free to the public.

The Art Of The Brick is the world’s largest display of LEGO brick art. The collection features original sculptures, as well as re-imagined versions of art masterpieces. Visitors will see Vincent Van Gogh’s Starry Night and Leonardo Da Vinci’s Mona Lisa. You can also get up close with a fan favorite, Yellow, the life size sculpture of a man ripping his chest open with thousands of yellow LEGO bricks cascading from his chest.

“The Art Of The Brick takes LEGO bricks somewhere you would not expect and shows you things you have never seen before,” said Sawaya. “A goal with this collection of art is to demonstrate the potential of imagination and the power of creativity,” added Sawaya.

The Art Of The Brick has visited over 80 cities worldwide. This is the first time it has visited the Tampa Bay area.

The Art Of The Brick is the first major exhibition to use LEGO bricks as the sole art medium. Sawaya transforms a simple toy into tremendous and thought-provoking sculptures.

“Nathan’s inspiring story and unique perspective of art is what makes this exhibit a can’t miss for all ages this summer,” said Jeff Vinik, founder of the Vinik Family Foundation and owner of the Tampa Lightning. “Our hope is that everyone in our community will be able to experience this incredible exhibition up close. Art is both impactful and inspirational, and we hope to continue to share world class cultural events like The Art Of The Brick with Tampa Bay,” added Vinik.

For more information, including how to plan your visit, special group instructions and more, please visit www.artofthebricktampa.com.

