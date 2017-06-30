Your Monthly Catch Local Happenings In Our Community: July 2017

New Church Offers Inspired Word
Increasing Word Church is a new church offering an inspired word of God to help meet the needs of everyday life. Everyone is welcome to come and join in to see how the ministry can bring you change. Its goal is to make the Word of God applicable to today’s life.
Rev. Henry Dale and Increasing Word Church now offers Sunday morning worship service, which includes preaching and teaching. Services take place from 9:15-10:15 a.m. at 14GDX Theater, located 10550 E. Bay Rd. in Gibsonton on the following Sundays: June 11 – Life and Movement in God; July 9 – An Understanding and Disciplined Mind; August 13 – Using What You Have; September 10 – Companions, Friends and Loved Ones; and October 8 – Always Getting Better.
For more information, call 606-0144 or email increasingword@gmail.com.
Ladies Night Out Benefits LifeCare
On Thursday, July 27 from 6:30-9 p.m., the LifeCare Network will host its annual Latte for Life—a Ladies Night Out fundraiser. The event will take place at the Regent, located at 6437 Watson Rd. in Riverview. Guests will have the opportunity to sample specialty desserts and coffees while enjoying live music entertainment and a guest speaker. The night will also feature client testimonies, a ministry update and an opportunity to give financially to the organization. LifeCare’s mission statement is “to lead those we serve to the unconditional love of Christ as we protect the sanctity of human life, promote biblical sexuality, and proclaim God’s plan for marriage and the family.” Ladies can register to attend as guests or host a table of eight. For information or to sign up, visit www.lifecarenetwork.net/latteforlife.php or call 654-0491.
Youth Revival USA Tour Coming To St. Petersburg
Hillsong Young & Free is coming to St. Petersburg on Saturday, July 29 for its Youth Revival USA Tour 2017. The musical youth ministry is a component of the well-known Hillsong Church in Sydney, Australia. The band’s latest album Youth Revival presents the good news of Jesus Christ and invites listeners to accept His salvation. The event kicks off at 7 p.m. with the doors opening at 6 p.m. and will be held at Janus Live, located at 200 1st Ave. N. Downtown, St. Petersburg.
General admission is $22.95 per person with group rates of 10 or more at $19.95 per person. The event will also feature optional ticketing that includes a deluxe ticket with early entrance to a band Q&A session and an after party ticket to hang out with the band.
For information, call 727-565-0550 or for group ticketing, email support@premierproductions.com or call 855-484-1991.
Honor, Integrity, And Service Presented By The Florida Wind Band
On Sunday, July 2, the Florida Wind Band will perform patriotic music at the USF School of Music Concert Hall beginning at 7:30 p.m. Titled Honor, Integrity, And Service—the performance is a musical tribute to the servicemen, servicewomen and all who serve the country.
Tickets are available through Ticketmaster.com and will be accessible on the day of the concert at the School of Music Box Office. The price is $10 for students and seniors; $15 for general admission; $10 for active duty military and veterans and $10 for first responders. Group rates are also available if you call 531-9252.
For information, visit www.floridawindband.org. The USF School of Music Concert Hall is located at 3755 USF Holly Drive, MUS 101 in Tampa.
St. Stephen Council 14084 Receive Recognition At The Knights of Columbus State Convention
The 2017 Knights of Columbus State Council Convention was held on Friday, May 26 through Sunday, May 28 in Orlando. Delegates from all over Florida met to exchange updates about each of the Council’s activity over the past year. In attendance were more than 300 Councils totaling around 50,000 Knights.
St. Stephen Catholic Church Council 14084 received four awards. For the third year in a row, it received the Altar Server Of The Year Award for the Diocese of St. Petersburg. For the second year in a row, the newsletter received an Honorable Mention. Also, for the second year in a row, the Council was awarded the Supreme Activity Award. In 2016, they were awarded the Pro-Life Award, which means the Council is also up for an International Award at the Supreme Convention happening in St. Louis this fall. Lastly, Council 14084 received the Supreme Service Award for its youth activities.
Recent elections were held for the upcoming fraternal year with all new officers for 2017-2018. To find out more about the Knights of Columbus, visit www.Kofc.org, or visit www.kofc14084.org.
Tampa Liberty School Holds Workshop At Bell Shoals Baptist Church
From Monday, June 19 through Friday, June 23, the Tampa Liberty School held a workshop for children ages 8-12 at the Bell Shoals Brandon Campus. The organization consists of a group of volunteers who teach children the founding principles of the United States and the importance of liberty. The group hosted a weeklong workshop filled with kid-friendly activities teaching children that with freedom comes responsibility. The group taught the children that our unalienable human rights come from God and that we must know what our rights are to be able to protect them. For more information about the Tampa Liberty School, visit www.tampalibertyschool.org/ or contact Jeff Lukens at jeff.lukens@icloud.com or 786-0835.
Presbyterian Church of Bloomingdale Presents Maker Fun Factory VBS
From Monday, July 17 through Thursday, July 20, the Presbyterian Church of Bloomingdale will host Maker Fun Factory, a VBS where kids will discover that God made them for a purpose. The VBS is for children from age 5 to 15 and will run from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. every evening.
Kids will participate in memorable Bible-learning activities, sing catchy songs, play team-building games, make and devour yummy treats, experience one-of-a-kind Bible adventures, collect Bible Memory Buddies and test out Science-Fun Gizmos.
Each day concludes with the Funshop Finale to get everyone involved in living what they have learned. Family members and friends are encouraged to join in each night for this special time at 8 p.m. Kids at Maker Fun Factory VBS will participate in a missions effort to fund the digging of clean water wells for remote villages in Peru. Call 654-3699 or secretary.pcob@gmail.com.
Related
June 30, 2017
Your Monthly Catch Local Happenings In Our Community: July 2017
New Church Offers Inspired Word
Increasing Word Church is a new church offering an inspired word of God to help meet the needs of everyday life. Everyone is welcome to come and join in to see how the ministry can bring you change. Its goal is to make the Word of God applicable to today’s life.
Rev. Henry Dale and Increasing Word Church now offers Sunday morning worship service, which includes preaching and teaching. Services take place from 9:15-10:15 a.m. at 14GDX Theater, located 10550 E. Bay Rd. in Gibsonton on the following Sundays: June 11 – Life and Movement in God; July 9 – An Understanding and Disciplined Mind; August 13 – Using What You Have; September 10 – Companions, Friends and Loved Ones; and October 8 – Always Getting Better.
For more information, call 606-0144 or email increasingword@gmail.com.
Ladies Night Out Benefits LifeCare
On Thursday, July 27 from 6:30-9 p.m., the LifeCare Network will host its annual Latte for Life—a Ladies Night Out fundraiser. The event will take place at the Regent, located at 6437 Watson Rd. in Riverview. Guests will have the opportunity to sample specialty desserts and coffees while enjoying live music entertainment and a guest speaker. The night will also feature client testimonies, a ministry update and an opportunity to give financially to the organization. LifeCare’s mission statement is “to lead those we serve to the unconditional love of Christ as we protect the sanctity of human life, promote biblical sexuality, and proclaim God’s plan for marriage and the family.” Ladies can register to attend as guests or host a table of eight. For information or to sign up, visit www.lifecarenetwork.net/latteforlife.php or call 654-0491.
Youth Revival USA Tour Coming To St. Petersburg
Hillsong Young & Free is coming to St. Petersburg on Saturday, July 29 for its Youth Revival USA Tour 2017. The musical youth ministry is a component of the well-known Hillsong Church in Sydney, Australia. The band’s latest album Youth Revival presents the good news of Jesus Christ and invites listeners to accept His salvation. The event kicks off at 7 p.m. with the doors opening at 6 p.m. and will be held at Janus Live, located at 200 1st Ave. N. Downtown, St. Petersburg.
General admission is $22.95 per person with group rates of 10 or more at $19.95 per person. The event will also feature optional ticketing that includes a deluxe ticket with early entrance to a band Q&A session and an after party ticket to hang out with the band.
For information, call 727-565-0550 or for group ticketing, email support@premierproductions.com or call 855-484-1991.
Honor, Integrity, And Service Presented By The Florida Wind Band
On Sunday, July 2, the Florida Wind Band will perform patriotic music at the USF School of Music Concert Hall beginning at 7:30 p.m. Titled Honor, Integrity, And Service—the performance is a musical tribute to the servicemen, servicewomen and all who serve the country.
Tickets are available through Ticketmaster.com and will be accessible on the day of the concert at the School of Music Box Office. The price is $10 for students and seniors; $15 for general admission; $10 for active duty military and veterans and $10 for first responders. Group rates are also available if you call 531-9252.
For information, visit www.floridawindband.org. The USF School of Music Concert Hall is located at 3755 USF Holly Drive, MUS 101 in Tampa.
St. Stephen Council 14084 Receive Recognition At The Knights of Columbus State Convention
The 2017 Knights of Columbus State Council Convention was held on Friday, May 26 through Sunday, May 28 in Orlando. Delegates from all over Florida met to exchange updates about each of the Council’s activity over the past year. In attendance were more than 300 Councils totaling around 50,000 Knights.
St. Stephen Catholic Church Council 14084 received four awards. For the third year in a row, it received the Altar Server Of The Year Award for the Diocese of St. Petersburg. For the second year in a row, the newsletter received an Honorable Mention. Also, for the second year in a row, the Council was awarded the Supreme Activity Award. In 2016, they were awarded the Pro-Life Award, which means the Council is also up for an International Award at the Supreme Convention happening in St. Louis this fall. Lastly, Council 14084 received the Supreme Service Award for its youth activities.
Recent elections were held for the upcoming fraternal year with all new officers for 2017-2018. To find out more about the Knights of Columbus, visit www.Kofc.org, or visit www.kofc14084.org.
Tampa Liberty School Holds Workshop At Bell Shoals Baptist Church
From Monday, June 19 through Friday, June 23, the Tampa Liberty School held a workshop for children ages 8-12 at the Bell Shoals Brandon Campus. The organization consists of a group of volunteers who teach children the founding principles of the United States and the importance of liberty. The group hosted a weeklong workshop filled with kid-friendly activities teaching children that with freedom comes responsibility. The group taught the children that our unalienable human rights come from God and that we must know what our rights are to be able to protect them. For more information about the Tampa Liberty School, visit www.tampalibertyschool.org/ or contact Jeff Lukens at jeff.lukens@icloud.com or 786-0835.
Presbyterian Church of Bloomingdale Presents Maker Fun Factory VBS
From Monday, July 17 through Thursday, July 20, the Presbyterian Church of Bloomingdale will host Maker Fun Factory, a VBS where kids will discover that God made them for a purpose. The VBS is for children from age 5 to 15 and will run from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. every evening.
Kids will participate in memorable Bible-learning activities, sing catchy songs, play team-building games, make and devour yummy treats, experience one-of-a-kind Bible adventures, collect Bible Memory Buddies and test out Science-Fun Gizmos.
Each day concludes with the Funshop Finale to get everyone involved in living what they have learned. Family members and friends are encouraged to join in each night for this special time at 8 p.m. Kids at Maker Fun Factory VBS will participate in a missions effort to fund the digging of clean water wells for remote villages in Peru. Call 654-3699 or secretary.pcob@gmail.com.
Related
By Press Release Christian Voice Monthly, Press Releases