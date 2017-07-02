2Infinity Offers Trampolines, Activities And Indoor Fun Worth The Lakeland Trip

By Kate Quesada
Keeping the family entertained during the hot, and often wet, Florida summer can be a challenge, but 2Infinity, a new trampoline park in Lakeland has adrenaline pumping fun for kids of all ages.
“We are the largest trampoline park in the world right now at 50,000 sq. ft.,” said Operator Ty Nielson, who explains that there are too many areas of the park to count. “We have a large open jump area, a dodge ball arena, a rock wall, a warped wall, foam pit trampolines, a trapeze area, an extreme swing, the ninja warrior obstacle course, the best SuperTramp in the state of Florida, Slam Dunk Hoops, a Parkour Pit and a brand new Airtrack.”
The park, located off U.S. Hwy. 98 N. in Lakeland, is about a 45 minute drive from the Bloomingdale/FishHawk area and offers an experience uniquely different from other trampoline parks.
“People expect us to say that our attractions make us different,” said Nielson. “While that is true, we have amazing attractions, we believe that what really makes us different is our Flight Crew Family. We have the best staff in the world and they will do anything to make sure you have an amazing experience. If they have to dance, juggle balls, make you laugh, they will do it.”
Although 2Infinity, created by Case Lawerence, is the only location of its kind, it is part of a large family of parks called CircusTrix.
“We make parks all over the globe and are a driving force behind improving safety in trampoline parks,” said Nielson. “It is such a new industry so we feel it is our responsibility to make sure these parks are done right. We have assembled a team of the world’s most experienced safety experts to train and certify our employees.”
In order to make the experience as positive as possible for customers, 2Infinity has specific times for different age groups. From 9-10 a.m. Monday-Saturday, the park is reserved only for children under six years old and their parents, and on Friday and Saturday nights from 9 p.m.-12 Midnight, guests 15 years and older are invited for ClubNights where the lights go out and laser lights are on. Open jump takes place Monday-Thursday 10 a.m.-10 p.m., Friday and Saturday 10 a.m.-9 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
The clean, open park also has drinks available for purchase and seating areas throughout for parents to relax while their children have fun.
“After taking my three kids, ages five, seven and nine, to 2Infinity with their friends, I decided that next time we visit, I’m playing too,” said FishHawk resident Amy Johnston.
2Infinity, located at 6220 U.S. Hwy. 98 N. in Lakeland, also hosts birthday parties and team building events. Tickets, for either one or two hour sessions, can be purchased in advance to reserve a spot or on arrival. For more information, call (863) 333-0445 or visit www.2infinity.us.
