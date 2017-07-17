Local Designer’s Fashion Collection Showcased At Benefit Fashion Show

With Arts & Entertainment Editor Kathy L. Collins
On Friday, June 23 Flora, a Fashion Show produced by the House of Gam was held at The Regent in Riverview. Several hundred people attended the magical and energetic show. A portion of the proceeds, $1,300, will be donated to Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful, a local non-profit that uses 100 percent of its proceeds to help make the community cleaner, greener and more livable.
House of Gam is the creation of Gamalier Calderon, a resident of Riverview. This is the third fashion show produced by Calderon as Creative Director of the House of Gam. This year’s show, however, held special meaning for Calderon as his own unique design collection of clothing was shown for the first time.
There were three other designers who showcased their designs including Queenay Price who showed evening wear. Marisol Perez’ collection showcased repurposed clothing, and Gloria Guitierrez showcased Couture bodysuits.
The House of Gam collection was inspired by the 1970’s. Calderon explained, “I chose the 70’s because, based on the research I did, I found it a very liberating era for many people. The clothes from that time are actually making a comeback on famous runways.”
The House of Gam clothing collection will be available for sale online at www.houseofgam.com beginning on July 20. The collection has something for everyone for all budgets including t-shirts, skirts, gowns and suits.
Flora was an interesting and eclectic show. In addition to the fashions, there were dancers from the 5th Dimension Dance Studio and a concert by the rising Indie Band, The Infinite Eights.
Calderon got into fashion in his sophomore year at Riverview High School. “I began to use fashion as a way to express myself. I started doing research on designers and shows and by my senior year, I was assisting with the costumes for plays.
After I graduated, I could not afford to go to fashion school, so I did an internship with stylist, Tamy Lugo. I then started House of Gam as a fashion blog. After covering local shows and designers, I began shifting onto design,” said Calderon.
Please visit www.houseofgam.com.
