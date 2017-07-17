Large Mixed Media Mural Being Created In Winthrop Is Collaboration Of Artists Of All Ages

With Arts & Entertainment Editor Kathy L. Collins
Bryant Martinez, the Winthrop Town Artist and lead instructor at the Art Factory, an arts education program of Winthrop Arts, is collaborating with other artists to produce the largest mixed media mural in Eastern Hillsborough County. These include Vita Repina and Tim Hoffmeister, campers from the Art Factory Summer Camp and those who attend the Art Factory throughout the year.
The mural is located on the back of the newest building being built in the community of Winthrop in Riverview.
The theme of the mural revolves around spirit animals and the love of art and music. This mural is a part of a larger scheme of public art strategically placed throughout the community of Winthrop. The other art can be found behind Boca, Ciccio’s and the Egg and I. There are also public pieces located on and next to the Brandon Lakes Animal Clinic building.
Children as young as five, who took part in the three weeks of the Art Factory Summer Camp, had an artistic hand in creating the mural. Everyone who came to the Art Factory Summer Camp, including the instructors, determined what their spirit animal is.
Repina (the doe), a Winthrop Arts intern, has been instrumental in creating and constructing the mural. Repina said, “This collaboration between the children and older artists has been an inspirational journey.” Repina added, “It is not just a mural. We are striving to bring people together through art so that they can create something of their own.”
Hoffmeister (the eagle) said, “I have totally enjoyed being able to collaborate with 50 plus kids on this project. To be a part of this mixed media project has truly been inspirational.”
Martinez (the bear) said, “I was truly inspired by the young artists. They brought out the creativity in all of us. I think they were energized to know art is real. They are truly artists.”
Martinez added, “We are honored that parents found us and let their children grow in the arts with us. This mural showcases Winthrop as a true art haven.”
Winthrop Arts is a non-profit arts organization which also hosts an Annual Arts Festival and Artisan Market every March. Visit www.winthroparts.org.
