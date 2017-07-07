Chamber Hosts Teachers At Annual Teaching To Excellence Breakfast

By Kate Quesada
The Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce (GRCC) is asking for help welcoming local teachers back to school next month. For more than 10 years GRCC has hosted educators from 23 Riverview area schools at its Teaching to Excellence breakfast and sponsors are needed to donate supplies and more.
The event, which was originally created by Dr. Earl Lennard who lives in Riverview, will take place on Friday, August 4 from 7:30-9:30 a.m.
According to GRCC Executive Director Tanya Doran, guests will be treated to a delicious, hot breakfast, entertaining speakers, networking opportunities and raffle prizes for the teachers, in addition to being able to pick up gifts at multiple sponsored Teacher Supply Stops. Each elementary, middle and high school with a Riverview address, both public and charter, is invited to send its new teachers along with its principal and teacher of the year from the previous school year.
“Each year teachers leave this event with a big smile on their face and an even bigger bag of supplies on their arm,” said Doran. “To many of these teachers this bag means the world to them. For every team in that bag, it is money they did not have to spend out of their own pocket to support the children of our community.”
This year Doran is expecting 250 new teachers in addition to the principals and teachers of the year. Tickets are available to GRCC members for $25 each.
“The event is successful thanks to the incredible community support of our GRCC members, their representatives and our local residents who are happy to have this opportunity to give back,” said Doran.
The chair for this year’s event is Kendra Wilson with Suncoast Credit Union, Riverview and co-chair is Dixie Brady with Pilka & Associates, P.A. Many different sponsorship opportunities are available to GRCC members, from the Honor Roll to the Valedictorian Level, each offering logo display at the breakfast, recognition during the program, ads in the planner given to attending teachers and tickets to the event. Donations of paper and cash are always appreciated and ads in the planner can be purchased separately.
For more information on the event or to discuss sponsorship opportunities, visit www.RiverviewChamber.com or stop by the GRCC office located at 10012 Water Works Lane in Riverview between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday to Friday.
The office can also be reached at 234-5944 or info@riverviewchamber.com.
