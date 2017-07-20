Crime & Public Safety Beat: Deputies Seek Assistance In Identifying Female Suspect In Bell Shoals Church Burglary

By Tamas Mondovics
The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is now investigating a burglary that occurred on last month at the Bell Shoals Baptist Church located at 2102 Bell Shoals Road in Brandon.
The female suspect deputies want to identify is approximately 20 years of age, 5’5″ – 5″8″, 120 – 135 lbs., has black hair with bangs and was wearing glasses.
According to HCSO the unidentified female gained entry to the church by breaking a door window with a brick.
Once inside,deputies said the suspect rummaged through several classrooms and removed miscellaneous items including a black tote bag, which has “The Bryan Family” written in silver Sharpie along the handle.
The remainder of the stolen items are still being determined, but according to HCSO the suspect spent approximately 15 minutes inside the church before leaving through the same entry point.
Bell Shoals Baptist Church in Brandon is a multi-campus church with over 9,000 members in the Tampa Bay area. Bell Shoals Academy was established as an extension of Bell Shoals Baptist Church. Its main campus in Brandon offers VPK, Early Learning Center, Elementary, Middle School and Extended Care. Science, Technology, Engineering and Math Education (STEM) is integrated into all grade levels at Bell Shoals Baptist Academy.
The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with any information referencing the suspect to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 247-8200 or anyone with any information regarding the identity and whereabouts of this suspect and who wants to be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477), report anonymously online at www.crimestopperstb.com or send a mobile tip using our P3 Tips Mobile application, which is a free download for iPhones, iPads and Droids.
Please call Crime Stoppers first to be eligible for a reward.
For more information about the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, please visit www.hcso.tampa.fl.us.
Related
July 20, 2017
Crime & Public Safety Beat: Deputies Seek Assistance In Identifying Female Suspect In Bell Shoals Church Burglary
By Tamas Mondovics
The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is now investigating a burglary that occurred on last month at the Bell Shoals Baptist Church located at 2102 Bell Shoals Road in Brandon.
The female suspect deputies want to identify is approximately 20 years of age, 5’5″ – 5″8″, 120 – 135 lbs., has black hair with bangs and was wearing glasses.
According to HCSO the unidentified female gained entry to the church by breaking a door window with a brick.
Once inside,deputies said the suspect rummaged through several classrooms and removed miscellaneous items including a black tote bag, which has “The Bryan Family” written in silver Sharpie along the handle.
The remainder of the stolen items are still being determined, but according to HCSO the suspect spent approximately 15 minutes inside the church before leaving through the same entry point.
Bell Shoals Baptist Church in Brandon is a multi-campus church with over 9,000 members in the Tampa Bay area. Bell Shoals Academy was established as an extension of Bell Shoals Baptist Church. Its main campus in Brandon offers VPK, Early Learning Center, Elementary, Middle School and Extended Care. Science, Technology, Engineering and Math Education (STEM) is integrated into all grade levels at Bell Shoals Baptist Academy.
The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with any information referencing the suspect to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 247-8200 or anyone with any information regarding the identity and whereabouts of this suspect and who wants to be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477), report anonymously online at www.crimestopperstb.com or send a mobile tip using our P3 Tips Mobile application, which is a free download for iPhones, iPads and Droids.
Please call Crime Stoppers first to be eligible for a reward.
For more information about the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, please visit www.hcso.tampa.fl.us.
Related
By Tamas Mondovics Brandon, Crime and Public Safety