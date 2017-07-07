Dunkin’ Donuts Celebrates Opening Of New Gibsonton Restaurant

By Tamas Mondovics
After a brief delay, Vik Patel, a Tampa-based Dunkin’ Donuts franchisee and owner of 25 stores in the area, was pleased to celebrate the grand opening of his newest restaurant in Gibsonton in July.
The new restaurant is located at 10608 New East Bay Rd. in Gibsonton, sharing the plaza with Goodrich Quality(GQT) Riverview 14 GDX Theater’s and the recently opened Zaxby’s Chicken.
The Gibsonton location is one of four brand new full-service Dunkin’ Donuts Patel has scheduled to open in the Tampa Bay area, with 25-30 employees at each location.
Patel is also opening new stores in Clearwater, St. Petersburg and Tampa just off West Hillsborough Avenue.
“I am excited to open these new stores in the area over the next few months, initially creating 100 new jobs, with more to come,” said Patel President and CEO of Purple Square Management, the company that owns the Gibsonton Dunkin’ Donuts franchise.
The new location features a drive-thru, free Wi-Fi, indoor and outdoor seating, and is open from 5 a.m.-10 p.m. every day.
According to area marketing manager Erin Sheerin, guests can order and pay in advance at the Gibsonton location with the Dunkin’ Donuts On-the-Go Ordering feature available to DD Perks members in the Dunkin’ Mobile App.
In addition to contributing to the local economy and creating new employment opportunities, Patel emphasized his passion for giving back to the community.
“I have always believed in giving back to the Tampa Bay community and helping the local economy flourish, so in celebration of these openings, we’ve also been looking for ways to support local charities,” he said.
To date, Patel’s restaurants have donated more than $350,000 to non-profit organizations including Laughs for Troops, a Riverview-based charity that does stand-up comedy for military veterans.
“It’s an honor to give back to such a deserving community,” Patel said.
Founded in 1950, Dunkin’ Donuts is now considered by many as America’s favorite all-day, everyday stop for coffee and baked goods.
Visit www.DunkinDonuts.com.
