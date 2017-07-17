Eye On Business: July 2017 Brandon/Winthrop

Business Editor Michelle Colesanti, michelle@ospreyobserver.com
Valrico/FishHawk Chamber Names First Scholarship Winner
Congratulations to Newsome graduate, Daniel Harkins, who won the Valrico/FishHawk Chamber’s first scholarship offering.
According to Mathnasium Brandon’s owner, Becky McDaniels, “Daniel is an amazing young man who contributed to our community in many ways throughout his high school career. One of many examples would be the fact that Daniel was one of three founders and the treasurer of the Red Cross Club at Newsome High School.” As a member of this organization Daniel realized that Newsome did not have a club like this to help solve real world emergencies in his local area and he wanted to make a difference. He not only was able to put his dream of making a difference into action, but also realized that working as a team developing plans and acting on them was very fulfilling. He will be attending FSU beginning this summer. Visit www.mathnasium.com/brandon. For more information on the Valrico/FishHawk Chamber, visit www.valricofishhawk.org.
New Active Adult Care In Brandon
Active Adult Care is operated by Claudia Alur, a doctor of Physical Therapy with over 20 years experience in Home Health Care and is licensed and accredited by the Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA).
Its mission is to provide a supervised, safe, secure and interactive place outside the home to elderly and younger people with disabilities that enhances their overall quality of life in a loving environment with the necessary support to age in place and prevent institutionalization while offering the caregivers a much-needed relief from their demanding responsibilities, knowing their loved one is in good hands.
Active Adult Care believes in making a positive impact in people’s lives by offering exceptional Adult Day Care services with an impressive array of coordinated benefits from nutritious meals, physical activity and exerciese, cognitive stimulation and social interaction. Its purpose is to maximize the value of one’s experience while receiving the necessary support to age in place with a sincere commitment to the participants, caregiver and the community we serve without regards of color, creed or age.
Supportive and optional services include: Speech, Physical, and Occupational Therapy, Skilled Nursing, and modified diets or diets based on normal diet and designed to meet the requirements of a given situation.
Spanish is spoken. It is located at 909 Bryan Rd. in Brandon.
For more information, email activeadultcare@gmail.com or call 571-1227.
Tasty Venues Offers Culinary Journeys In Cooking And Home Décor And Food Products
Tasty Venues recently opened at 951 E. Brandon Blvd. in Brandon. Owners Cinzia and Mark Cripe, along with Debora Felton and Susan Hastings, opened the café to offer food exploration classes that will take guests on culinary journeys throughout the world’s finest cuisines.
It was established to share beautiful food and beautiful goods related to food in recognition of the connections are created around a shared table.
You will be delighted as you watch a masterful chef prepare a meal in front of you and be inspired when you engage in cooking with the Chef.
The café offers lunch Monday through Friday.
It also offers home décor and gifts, books, imported luxury foods and teas from around the world, plus everything to make entertaining lovely and easy.
Hours are Monday to Wednesday 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Thursday to Saturday 11 a.m.-8:30 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Call 381-4999. Visit www.mytastyvenues.com.
Weight Loss & Wellness Centers
Garcia Weight Loss is a dedicated team of physicians and staff with a passion for helping people look and feel healthier, younger, and to achieve the right weight. Come celebrate its new Brandon office at 403 S. Kings Ave., Ste. 220, as well as its new beauty, health, and weight loss offerings on Tuesday, August 22 from 5-8 p.m. All sorts of products and services to help you look and feel your best will be given away. Come grab a bite, chat with Dr. Garcia, and you could walk away with a freebie.
Hours are Monday, Thursday & Friday: 9-5, Tuesday: 8-4, and Wednesday: 10:30-6:30.
Services offered are Weight Loss and Wellness, DNA Health and Fitness Programs, Hormone Replacement Therapy, Aesthetic Services, and Skin Care Products.
RSVP brandon@garciaweightloss.com or call 982-3042.
Open House Provides Information On Joining The Healthcare Profession
Join the healthcare profession and become a CNA through the CNA Training and Testing Center in Brandon.
It offers quality, affordable, accelerated, and convenient training to become a CNA with its one week CNA exam prep course. After completing the prep course, students will be prepared to challenge the licensing exam to become CNAs registered in Florida. The Training Center also offers training in Medication Assistance, Phlebotomy, and American Heart Association CPR. The CNA Training and Testing Center will host an open house to pre-enroll students for its training courses on Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Classes will begin on July 31 and new CNA classes will begin weekly, day and evening class are available.
CNA Training and Testing Center is located at 744 W. Brandon Blvd. in Brandon. Visit www.cnatrainingandtestingcenter.com or call 955-4287.
Personal Finance For Teens
Are you concerned your child will never move out of their bedroom? Bring your teen on Tuesday, August 29 and join us as Lori Nadglowski, MBA, CFP® discusses the financial lessons your child will need to be financially independent. This presentation covers basic financial principals, identifies the three most important decisions your child will make that determines their financial well being, and the important conversations to have with your children about money.
This presentation will take place at CoWork Landing, located at 522 Oakfield Dr. in Brandon. Call 252-0799 or visit www.laurelwm.com.
Ferrell Building Group Custom Home Builder Opens New Office Design Center
Mark Ferrell, President of Ferrell Building Group has recently opened the Office Design Center at 902 Lithia Pinecrest Rd., in Brandon in the Five Points Plaza. The center will house offices and a showroom design center, a place to meet clients where they can pick out the type of materials to be used, flooring, cabinets, doors, fixtures and more.
Ferrell has been a craftsman and general contractor for over 30 years in the Tampa Bay area. He said, “Tampa is my home, and my passion is building beautiful homes with detail in mind. I started out as form carpenter, working on the high rises in downtown Tampa, and over the years, became a finish carpenter and general carpenter and ultimately a custom builder.”
Call 212-3689 or visit www.ferrellbuildingroup.com.
The Way 2 Dance Hosts Affordable Dance Classes At The Regent
Join affordable, fun and easy Salsa, Ballroom and Swing group classes for both beginners and intermediates at The Regent every Tuesday beginning August 8 from 6-9 p.m.
At 6 p.m., enjoy Elements of Dance/Warm up Dance Exercises/Tango; at 7 p.m. – Cha-Cha-Cha and at 8 p.m. – Salsa/Bachata/Merengue.
The cost is $88 per person per month for all classes or $60 per person for one dance per month or $18 per person for one class drop in.
Walk-ins are welcome and the first class is free. Attire is business casual (no gym clothes); dance shoes/leather sole shoes and bring a bottle of water.
Visit www.theway2dance.com.
REVE Eclectic Boutique Now Open In Brandon
Pizzazz Concepts LLC is pleased to announce the opening of REVE Eclectic Boutique in the Oakfield Square Plaza, 211 S Moon Ave. in Brandon. REVE offers a unique shopping experience and caters to DIY Brides. A variety of wedding packages are offered to save brides time and money. REVE offers wedding accessories, special occasion fashion jewelry, the latest trendy fashion jewelry, along with jeans and denim fashion accessories.
Call 643-6446 or visit www.reveeclecticboutique.com.
Two Year Anniversary For Sunshine Real Estate Of Tampa Bay LLC
When Tina Guinn and Theresa Evans opened Sunshine Real Estate of Tampa Bay, they decided to be boutique style for the unique opportunity to serve the local community.
Many may consider a “boutique” firm to cater to high end only or possibly too small to break into the competitive real estate market. In reality, boutique firms are extremely specialized businesses with being centered on customer service and professionalism. Your community is your boutique firm’s community. Your boutique firm will typically be committed to the community because their business only does well if the community does well.
Broker Tina Guinn was born and raised in the Tampa Bay area and her family has been here for many generations. She said, “With having over 18 years experience in real estate and five years experience working with a custom home builder, I am sure to find the perfect place for you to call home. Contact me for help selling your existing home and I will help you find your new home in this beautiful Tampa Bay area.”
Realtor Theresa Evans is a Florida native and has lived in the Tampa Bay area for 26 years. “I feel right at home in the real estate market. My experience is on all sides of the transaction. I’m very excited to help my community with all their real estate needs,” she commented.
Sunshine Real Estate of Tampa Bay volunteers their time at various organizations throughout the area. Proud member of Homes for Heroes, part of their commission goes back to local Heroes in the military (active, retired, reserves), law enforcement, firefighters, EMT, teachers and healthcare workers Since joining Homes for Heroes a year ago, they have given their Hero clients a total of $10,374 back at closing.
