Family-Oriented Bakery Enjoys Sweet Success At Petite Madelyn

By Caitlin Masessa
Summer is in full swing and there’s no better way to celebrate than by treating yourself and your family to the baked goods made with love by the folks at Petite Madelyn’s Bakery. Petite Madelyn’s specializes in cakes, pastries, cupcakes, and more customized treats that will leave you wanting more.
After 24 years of traveling the world with the military, Marine Corps Veteran Dennis Malin and wife Megan Malin decided it was time to plant their roots in Florida. “We were looking for something that kept us close to home and gave our family something stable,” Megan Malin, whose father was a Marine as well, stated, “It was a great opportunity.”
For the Malins, and their four children, the importance of family shines through with each pastry they make. Megan’s desire to have her children involved can be traced back to how her own mother taught her the importance of being innovative. “My mother taught me how to bake bread, how to make homemade pasta, and sew my own clothing. I started that with all my children,” Megan spoke, “I wanted my kids to have that same feeling of independence like my own mom gave us.”
Keeping the working families of the community in mind, the Malins celebrate $1 Cupcake Day every Tuesday. Seeing the idea as a way to introduce them to the area in a unique fashion, the once-a-week sweet soon became a stable to their business. “It’s a great way for new people to try us and to thank the regulars for their business,” Megan smiled.
With new faces filtering into the bakery every day, Megan and Dennis Malin want their patrons to know that they will never stop going beyond the call for treats. “We’re going to work to provide that one item they can’t find anywhere else or that they don’t want to make any longer,” Megan spoke of the mission driving Petite Madelyn’s Bakery, “Just because it’s not in my case doesn’t mean we won’t make it for you.”
Petite Madelyn’s Bakery is located at 1017 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico, in the Shoppes at Bloomingdale Plaza, open Tuesday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
July 10, 2017
