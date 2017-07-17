Golf Tournament, Volleyball Tryouts Travel Baseball Tryouts & More…

Compiled by Michelle Colesanti, michelle@ospreyobserver.com
The Tampa Bay Young Marines Are Looking For A Few Good Kids
The Tampa Bay Young Marines unit is part of a national non-profit 501c (3) youth education and service program for boys and girls, age eight through the completion of high school. The Young Marines promotes the mental, moral and physical development of its members. The program focuses on teaching the values of leadership, teamwork and self-discipline, so its members can live and promote a healthy, drug-free lifestyle. The Tampa Bay Young Marines presently meet Wednesday evenings from 6 p.m.-8:30 p.m. at the US Marine Reserves located at 5121 W. Gandy Blvd. in Tampa. For more information please contact the Unit Commander at brian.frank@youngmarines.com or visit www.youngmarines.com.
Tryouts Coming Up For Hurricane Volleyball Academy
Two local teachers, Victoria and Brian Adams are heading into their second season of Hurricane Volleyball Academy (HVA), a club created to encourage students and families to focus on teambuilding, community and healthy activity. Tryouts will be held at Central Baptist Church, 402 E. Windhorst Rd. in Brandon on Saturday, August 5.
This husband and wife duo got the idea to start the club by seeing the impact that team sports have on the youth in their schools. Both currently work at East Bay High School and have been teaching in Hillsborough for over 10 years. When a teenager is a part of a proactive and positive sport, those teens have higher self-esteem, higher goals, and a better sense of connection to their community. “This is absolutely something we wanted to get behind.” Victoria said on why they started HVA. The Head Coach and Club Director Brian played competitive volleyball since age 18 and has been a head volleyball coach for the past seven years at East Bay High School.
Visit hurricanevolleyballacademy.com for registration times which vary per age bracket.
Charity Golf Tournament To Benefit St. Judes
Amazing Kidz Therapy is hosting a Charity Golf Tournament at River Hills Country Club on Friday, September 15 at 1 p.m.
The cost is $100 per player or $400 for a team. The cost includes greens and cart fees, lunch and dinner, skills contests, prizes, raffles and more.
All proceeds will benefit St. Jude’s Research Hospital. Register at www.AKTgolf2017.eventbrite.com. For more information, email Kathleen.Pici@AmazingKidZtherapy.com.
Seffner Chamber To Welcome New Teachers At Breakfast
Come out and show your support at the Seffner Area New Teacher’s Welcome Breakfast on Tuesday, August 8 at Armwood High school, 12000 E. US Hwy 92 in Seffner. The doors open at 8:30 a.m. with program starting at 9 a.m.
Sponsors are needed to provide donated items for goody bags and raffles. Email info@seffnerchamber.com for more information.
