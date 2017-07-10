Ladies Night Out, Open House, Job Fair & More…

Compiled by Michelle Colesanti, michelle@ospreyobserver.com
Ladies Night Out Benefits LifeCare
On Thursday, July 27 from 6:30-9 p.m., the LifeCare Network will host its annual Latte for Life—a Ladies Night Out fundraiser at the Regent, located at 6437 Watson Rd. in Riverview. Guests will have the opportunity to sample specialty desserts and coffees while enjoying live music entertainment and a guest speaker. The night will also feature client testimonies, a ministry update and an opportunity to give financially to the organization. LifeCare’s mission statement is “to lead those we serve to the unconditional love of Christ as we protect the sanctity of human life, promote biblical sexuality, and proclaim God’s plan for marriage and the family.” Ladies can register to attend as guests or host a table of eight. For information or to sign up, visit lifecarenetwork.net/latteforlife.php or call 654-0491.
Membership Committee Hosts Annual Open House
On Sunday, August 13, the membership committee will host Congregation Beth Shalom’s an informative and fun Open House from 9:30 a.m.-12 Noon. This reform synagogue offers programs for children and adults.
Founded in 1992, it strives to welcome unaffiliated Jews into the community regardless of sexual preferences or a partner’s religion. Its motto is “a stranger no more.” All are invited to have a breakfast nosh and learn about the congregation.
As an active reform synagogue, programs range from religious and social programs for toddlers to adults. The Hebrew school offers classes for Pre-K through 10th grade in a warm creative environment. The youngest children enjoy the Torah Tots program, where they begin to learn through songs, stories and games. B’nai Mitzvah preparation is supportive to child and family. Older teenagers are invited to participate in BESTY, a national social fun and educational programs. Adult programs include Men’s Club, Page Turners book club, and Bibles and Bagels, among others.
The congregation’s spiritual leader, Rabbi Betsy Torop, provides an environment where all can learn and grow spiritually, a place to affirm beliefs without rejecting those who doubt or question.
For more information, visit www.bethshalom-brandon.org, call 681-6547, or contact Gail Verlin at 988-8193.
Community Chorale Seeks Singers For Fall Season
If you love to sing and perform but have not found a local choral group, now is your chance to find out if this established chorale is for you. The fall season begins on Monday, August 21 under the direction of the prestigious Claudia Bolaño, who became the director of this non-auditioned group three years ago, and as word of her enthusiasm and professional expertise has spread, the chorale has grown to more than 30 members.
Presenting four concerts per year, the Chorale performs a wide variety of music, from great classical works to various contemporary selections. Rehearsals are held on Mondays 7-9:30 p.m. at Holy Innocents’ Episcopal Church, located at 604 N. Valrico Rd. in Valrico.
For more information, visit www.pccchorale.org, Facebook: Plant City Community Chorale or contact pccchoralesecretary@gmail.com or 417-2808.
Veterans Job Fair Held In Tampa
RecruitMilitary helps military veterans and military spouses connect with employers seeking to attract, hire and retain America’s best talent. It will host a Veterans Job Fair on Thursday, July 20 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at Amalie Arena, located at 401 Channelside Dr. in Tampa.
This is a free hiring event for veterans, transitioning military personnel, National Guard members, Reserve members and military spouses.
RecruitMilitary has held 21 events in Tampa, drawing 8,819 attendees and 846 exhibitors. “Last year, 52% of veteran job seekers expected to secure an interview following a DAV RecruitMilitary job fair.
Employers were expected to extend as many as 40,300 interviews and more than 12,560 job offers,” said RecruitMilitary Senior Vice President of Sales Rob Arndt. “DAV RecruitMilitary job fairs offer the opportunity to meet a variety of veteran candidates face-to-face, assess their skills, and even interview them on the spot for available positions.”
Related
July 10, 2017
Ladies Night Out, Open House, Job Fair & More…
Compiled by Michelle Colesanti, michelle@ospreyobserver.com
Ladies Night Out Benefits LifeCare
On Thursday, July 27 from 6:30-9 p.m., the LifeCare Network will host its annual Latte for Life—a Ladies Night Out fundraiser at the Regent, located at 6437 Watson Rd. in Riverview. Guests will have the opportunity to sample specialty desserts and coffees while enjoying live music entertainment and a guest speaker. The night will also feature client testimonies, a ministry update and an opportunity to give financially to the organization. LifeCare’s mission statement is “to lead those we serve to the unconditional love of Christ as we protect the sanctity of human life, promote biblical sexuality, and proclaim God’s plan for marriage and the family.” Ladies can register to attend as guests or host a table of eight. For information or to sign up, visit lifecarenetwork.net/latteforlife.php or call 654-0491.
Membership Committee Hosts Annual Open House
On Sunday, August 13, the membership committee will host Congregation Beth Shalom’s an informative and fun Open House from 9:30 a.m.-12 Noon. This reform synagogue offers programs for children and adults.
Founded in 1992, it strives to welcome unaffiliated Jews into the community regardless of sexual preferences or a partner’s religion. Its motto is “a stranger no more.” All are invited to have a breakfast nosh and learn about the congregation.
As an active reform synagogue, programs range from religious and social programs for toddlers to adults. The Hebrew school offers classes for Pre-K through 10th grade in a warm creative environment. The youngest children enjoy the Torah Tots program, where they begin to learn through songs, stories and games. B’nai Mitzvah preparation is supportive to child and family. Older teenagers are invited to participate in BESTY, a national social fun and educational programs. Adult programs include Men’s Club, Page Turners book club, and Bibles and Bagels, among others.
The congregation’s spiritual leader, Rabbi Betsy Torop, provides an environment where all can learn and grow spiritually, a place to affirm beliefs without rejecting those who doubt or question.
For more information, visit www.bethshalom-brandon.org, call 681-6547, or contact Gail Verlin at 988-8193.
Community Chorale Seeks Singers For Fall Season
If you love to sing and perform but have not found a local choral group, now is your chance to find out if this established chorale is for you. The fall season begins on Monday, August 21 under the direction of the prestigious Claudia Bolaño, who became the director of this non-auditioned group three years ago, and as word of her enthusiasm and professional expertise has spread, the chorale has grown to more than 30 members.
Presenting four concerts per year, the Chorale performs a wide variety of music, from great classical works to various contemporary selections. Rehearsals are held on Mondays 7-9:30 p.m. at Holy Innocents’ Episcopal Church, located at 604 N. Valrico Rd. in Valrico.
For more information, visit www.pccchorale.org, Facebook: Plant City Community Chorale or contact pccchoralesecretary@gmail.com or 417-2808.
Veterans Job Fair Held In Tampa
RecruitMilitary helps military veterans and military spouses connect with employers seeking to attract, hire and retain America’s best talent. It will host a Veterans Job Fair on Thursday, July 20 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at Amalie Arena, located at 401 Channelside Dr. in Tampa.
This is a free hiring event for veterans, transitioning military personnel, National Guard members, Reserve members and military spouses.
RecruitMilitary has held 21 events in Tampa, drawing 8,819 attendees and 846 exhibitors. “Last year, 52% of veteran job seekers expected to secure an interview following a DAV RecruitMilitary job fair.
Employers were expected to extend as many as 40,300 interviews and more than 12,560 job offers,” said RecruitMilitary Senior Vice President of Sales Rob Arndt. “DAV RecruitMilitary job fairs offer the opportunity to meet a variety of veteran candidates face-to-face, assess their skills, and even interview them on the spot for available positions.”
Related
By Michelle Colesanti Charity or Non-Profit Story, Community, Events, Press Releases