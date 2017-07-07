Local Grad Serves On Navy Warship

By Petty Officer 1st Class James H. Green
A 2011 Riverview High School graduate, Petty Officer 2nd Class Gregory Drummond is serving in the U.S. Navy aboard the guided missile destroyer, USS Michael Murphy.
Drummond works as a logistics specialist aboard the guided missile destroyer operating out of Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.
A Navy logistics specialist is responsible for the ship’s budget and making sure the ship has all the parts needed to complete the mission.
“I like knowing that by getting people the parts they need I have a direct impact on the ship being mission ready,” said Drummond.
With the ability to conduct anti-air warfare, anti-submarine warfare and anti-surface warfare, destroyers are capable of sustained maritime operations supporting forward naval presence, maritime security, sea control, deterrence of aggressive actions on U.S. partners around the globe, as well as humanitarian assistance.
“Service at sea onboard a Navy destroyer is an incredible experience,” said Cmdr. Robert A. Heely Jr.,Commanding Officer of USS Michael Murphy.
“The extraordinary performance of Michael Murphy is made possible by the sailors that man her on a daily basis. Team Murphy is comprised of 350 talented sailors from across our country. They are all resilient and dedicated professionals, who strive each and every day to uphold the strong legacy of our namesake, Lt. Michael P. Murphy. I’m proud of their teamwork and commitment to the mission.”
Approximately 300 men and women serve aboard the ship. Their jobs are highly specialized and keep each part of the destroyer running smoothly. They do everything from to maintaining gas turbine engines and operating the highly sophisticated Aegis weapons system to driving the ship and operating small boats.
“I am proud to serve on this ship because of its namesake and the sacrifice Lt. Murphy made,” said Drummond.
Challenging living conditions build strong fellowship among the crew. The crew is motivated, and can quickly adapt to changing conditions. It is a busy life of specialized work, watches, and drills. Serving aboard a guided missile destroyer instills accountability and toughness and fosters initiative and integrity.
“I am proud that I am putting myself out there to help other people and be part of something bigger than myself,” added Drummond.
