LuLaRoe Business Is Passion For Local Mom & Now Offers Disney Designs 

By Brittany Wallace
Ashley Kroslak, a mother of two, is passionate about fashion. She works as an independent fashion consultant for LuLaRoe, allowing her to stay at home with her children while earning money. This is what DeAnne Stidham, the CEO of LuLaRoe intended for her brand. As a single mom, she came up with the idea for LuLaRoe.
LuLaRoe is a clothing brand that offers women, men and children fun inventive clothing, but focuses more on women. LuLaRoe caters to women of all sizes, ranging from XXS to 3XL.
The company is known for its unique patterns. What makes the patterns so special is that only 5,000 copies of each pattern is made and then it is gone for good. Although LuLaRoe makes many different types of clothing like dresses, cardigans and more, it is famous for the ultra-soft leggings. Some of the leggings come in plain colors, but also offer an array of unique patterns which are very popular.
The only way to get LuLaRoe is to buy from independent Fashion Consultants and Kroslak is a spirited consultant. She sells the brand but wears it also. She is hosting an Open House Pop Up on Saturday, July 15 from 10- a.m. to 2 p.m. at 3222 24th Ave SE in Ruskin. Everyone is invited to come and check out the latest styles.
As fashion consultant Kroslak said “I feel that I help women see that these clothes are just for anybody… I also bring my personality to it.”
LuLaRoe has grown into a major brand; even Disney has partnered with it, allowing the brand to use its characters on its clothing. As the brand keeps expanding, it hasn’t changed its focus of making each woman feel empowered and fabulous.
Kroslak talked about who she thought LuLaRoe represented, she said “It’s your stay at home moms or business women. It really represents everybody. It’s clothing for everybody, every size, and every background as well.”
To contact Kroslak you can call 601442, or email her at lularoe.ashley@gmail.com. Visit on Facebook LuLaRoe Ashley Kroslak to look at some of her product.
July 5, 2017
LuLaRoe Business Is Passion For Local Mom & Now Offers Disney Designs
