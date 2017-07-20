New Chapter Of Outdoors At Last Youth Adventure Organized In Plant City

By Joyce Bliss
Outdoors At Last Youth Adventure (OALYA), is a national organization based out of North Carolina and established by Dale Dodson, who works hard to make a child’s wish come true. Whether it is a weekend of fishing or hunting, the members of OALYA do not rest until the child and family have their day in the woods or on the water. Most of the children served by the organization have disabilities or come from military families.
Recently a new chapter, Florida’s Youth At Heart, began in Plant City. The late Milton Varn of the Rocking V Ranch and better known as “Cowboy”, with his heart for children and the woods, felt a need to have a chapter in Plant City.
The one and only mission of Outdoors At Last Youth Adventure is to make the outdoors possible for any young person no matter their ability.
“It has been a blessing for me to be involved with such a wonderful organization that is about helping children and their families fulfill their dream”, said board member Tiffany Christie of the recently formed FYAHC. “I feel good about carrying on “Cowboy’s” dream,” she continued.
Dale Dodson, President and founder of Outdoors At Last Youth Adventure said, “These children are special and need special care, but we do not focus on the disability because that would defeat the purpose.” Dodson continued, “They want to be looked at as just kids without having a disability.”
Whether it is a hog, deer or turkey hunt, or a day out on the water to catch a prize trophy fish, FYAHC pays for the transportation, lodging, meals and the child goes home with a bag full of useful goodies and a life time of memories.
The FYAHC will be holding its first annual banquet on Saturday, July 29 at the Plant City Elks Lodge. There will be a fifty-fifty raffle, drawings and an auction. All proceeds will go to the FYAHC to sponsor children with a dream.
Seating is limited. For more information about the banquet or to make a donation, call Tiffany Christie at 650-1322 or Alyssa Brown at 480-1348.
