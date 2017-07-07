Riverview Chamber Of Commerce Holds Ribbon Cuttings To Celebrate Local Businesses & Anniversaries FishHawk/Riverview Rotary

Staff Report
FishHawk – Riverview Rotary Club Celebrates 15 Years
The Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce (GRCC) members were invited to celebrate the 15th Anniversary of the FishHawk – Riverview Rotary Club in May. A large group of Chamber and Rotary members were on hand to partake in the ribbon cutting ceremony. The event was held at Shrimp Boat Grill where the Rotary hosts its weekly satellite meeting.
Current President Christopher Jones had the honor of cutting the official ribbon as Incoming President Michael Broussard and Past District Governor of Rotary International Ed Odom stood by his side.
For more information about the Club, please visit www.fishhawkriverviewrotary.org. If you would like to visit one of their meetings, the main club meets each Monday at 12 Noon inside the Beef O’Brady’s at 4330 Bell Shoals Rd. in Valrico. The satellite club meets each Thursday inside the Shrimp Boat Grill, 1020 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico from 5–6:30 p.m.
Ribbon Cutting Held For The Party Room At Shrimp Boat Grill, Inc.
GRCC member Shrimp Boat Grill has expanded their restaurant to include a Party Room. In May, the GRCC members as well as FishHawk-Riverview Rotary Club members were on hand to conduct a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony to celebrate the growth.
The Party Room is the home to the weekly Fishhawk-Riverview Rotary satellite meeting, every Thursday from 5–6:30 p.m. The room can also be used for your special function seating up to 50 guests. When the room is not booked for a private function it can be used for additional seating space on busy nights.
Shrimp Boat Grill is a family-owned-and-operated business serving deliciously cooked comfort food and incredible weekly specials in a relaxed atmosphere. Be sure to check out their Price Fixe menu for some terrific deals.
It is located at 1020 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico. It is open every day at 11:30 a.m. and closes at 10 p.m. Monday – Thursday, and is open until 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. It closes at 9 p.m. on Sunday. For a reservation, call 571-5858. Visit www.shrimpboatgrille.com.
CrossFit 31 Celebrates Grand Opening With The GRCC
GRCC members were invited to celebrate with new member CrossFit 31 in May. Several Chamber members along with family and clients of CrossFit 31 showed up to celebrate with a ribbon cutting ceremony.
During the event, Honorary Deputy Mayor of Riverview Rendee Hughes, Turner Cole Company – Real Estate Services, delivered a proclamation to CrossFit 31.
For more information about CrossFit 31, please call 539-1580 or visit www.crossfit31.co. You may email Kim at kim@crossfit31.co to find out what class time is right for you. CrossFit 31 is located at 10905 US Hwy 41 S, Gibsonton.
