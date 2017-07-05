St. Joseph’s Hosting “Christmas In July” Donation Drive To Collect Joy For Kids

Staff Report
St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital treats thousands of Tampa Bay’s children every year. Whether they arrive by ambulance, are recovering from open-heart surgery or undergoing cancer treatment, they receive the finest medical treatment, emotional support and loving care available. But they have other special needs – play and distraction from their illness – that are met with the help of generous people throughout the community.
“Medical settings are a new, unfamiliar world for most children,” said Jazleen Vecchiarelli, manager of clinical services for St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital. “Providing them with fun activities like art and music therapy, developmental play or movie nights can bring a momentary escape from the hospital experience and their illness.”
Join St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital’s “Christmas in July” donation drive and help provide comfort to pediatric patients throughout the year.
You can make a difference by helping to brighten the spirits of hospitalized kids by donating a patient experience, activity or distraction item online at StJosephsChristmas.org. Monetary donations can be made in any denomination and are greatly appreciated.
Become an event sponsor. Corporate sponsorships are available starting at just $1,000.
Start or join a “Christmas in July” team. You can host your own online fundraiser and enlist your friends, family and coworkers to meet a goal. Fundraising ideas include bake sales, raffles, jeans day at the office, and walk/run/bike activities.
Become one St. Joseph’s community partners, and get your customers involved in “Christmas in July” through a donation of percentage of sales, register campaigns and spirit nights.
Toys and donations can be dropped off in the circular drive in front of St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital, located at 3001 W Dr Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Tampa during the special “Christmas in July” community event on Friday, July 28 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital is well known throughout the southeast United States as a leader in pediatric heart and cancer care. With 80 pediatric physician specialists representing 25 medical and surgical disciplines, the staff offers the care St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital is known for.
Call 872-0979 or visit StJosephsChristmas.org.
