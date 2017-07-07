The Big Red Barn Brings Fresh Produce To The Riverview Community

By Tatiana Ortiz
While driving down Interstate 75 in Florida, one might notice a bright red building near Exit 250. That building houses the locally owned farmers market in Riverview called The Big Red Barn. When individuals come here, they will feel like they’re home.
Under new ownership, The Big Red Barn reopened July 1. Foundation Coffee Co., Kona Ice and Rack City Ribz came during the opening. Owners Chris Phillips and his wife Courtney Phillips loved the building and knew they could use their experience in produce to bring the business to life. The square footage of this two story building equals 8,000 sq. ft. The first floor serves as the main shopping area and that would be 6,000 sq. ft. On the other hand, the total square footage of the second floor would be 2,000 sq. ft. People can sit inside or outside in picnic tables too.
“We want this place to be a community and a destination for families to bring their children and connect with others,” Chris said.
The Big Red Barn will carry more than 300 conventional and organic produce from local growers. Prices do vary and fresh produce does get delivered everyday, seven days a week. Individuals will discover a wide range of cheeses and Amish products too. People can also purchase milk, fresh bread and other locally sourced items as well such as Sunshine Canning. They can be found in Bradenton, Florida and use fresh ingredients without any preservatives in their artisan jams and more.
In the future, The Big Red Barn plans to service local restaurants or any other places here that would like fresh produce. This will also be a pickup for wholesale people too. Individuals can also place a special request and The Big Red Barn will order it for them. It will also act as an events space as well.
For more information, visit www.bigredbarnflorida.com. Check out Facebook and search The Big Red Barn Florida. It is located at 10070 Fern Hill Dr. in Riverview. Open Monday through Saturday 9 a.m.- 9 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m.- 6 p.m. Call 672-8888.
