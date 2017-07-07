Topgolf Tourney Seeks Participants To Help Raise Money For Attack Survivor

Staff Report
Enjoy a fun summer night at the Second Annual Hope Classic, a benefit for Bloomingdale Library Attack Survivor Queena, which will be held on Sunday, August 6 from 5-9 p.m. at Topgolf Tampa, 10690 Palm River Rd. Participants will enjoy an all-American buffet, private cash bar, 50/50 raffle, silent auction, and of course golf.
Money raised will be donated to the family to help pay for ongoing medical, therapy, and homecare expenses. Players hit golf balls containing computer microchips that track each shot’s accuracy and distance while also awarding points for hitting targets on the outfield. The venue offers an upscale, laid-back experience with an impressive food and drink menu.
For the last nine years, Queena has relied on the generosity of the community to fund her continuous physical and occupational therapy sessions.
Stay in Step Spinal Cord Injury Recovery Center provides a very special, hands-on and effective variation of physical therapy where Queena has made great strides. She performs a variety of locomotor exercises to recollect the act of walking again. To further accomplish this goal, she also executes a number of different strengthening and balance exercises.
“Throughout Queena’s time at Stay in Step, it has been an incredible experience being able to see how much she’s excelled from her therapy. The strides she has taken have been an inspiration to all of us. The Stay in Step staff is extremely excited to see what Queena will be able to accomplish in the near future,” said Mike Lopez, Stay in Step Trainer Technician.
Queena’s sister, Anna Donato, has started a 501c3 non-profit organization called Hope Heals The Brain Inc. in hopes to continue raising funds and awareness for families and individuals affected by traumatic brain injury in the Central Florida region.
To register online and pay by credit card, visit thehopeclassic.eventbrite.com. To register by mail and pay by check, visit joinqueena.com/fundraisers/ to download the form. The registration deadline is Monday July 25. The costs are: Sixsome $400; Individual $75; Spectator/Dinner Only $30.
Contact Donato at avdonato1@gmail.com or 956-3822.
