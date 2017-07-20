Women’s Weekend Pajama Retreat Offers Networking, Wine-Tasting & Inspiration

By Kate Quesada
When Brandon resident Pearl Chiarenza went through a hard time, she attended a women’s retreat that changed her life. She is now using her knowledge to put on a similar event with the goal of helping other women.
The event, Women’s Successful Living Launch Your Dreams PJ Retreat, will take place at the Harborside Suites at Little Harbor in Ruskin from Friday August 18-Sunday August 20 offering a variety of events from wine tasting to yoga and insight from eight inspirational speakers.
“Far too many women talk about the future, but never take the necessary steps to transform the future into their reality,” said Chiarenza. “I want to help show women what I have done to create a more meaningful life.”
According to Chiarenza, who founded Women’s Successful Living in 2016 and also owns Bodyworks Health and Wellness Center, the event is for any woman over 16 who is looking to make a change in her life.
“College students, stay at home moms or corporate executives, the fact remains, once you desire something exciting, then this program is for you,” she said. “We have speakers who will inspire you to stay on track while your vision is in view, help you see yourself as the beautiful person others see and motivate you to complete your transformation.”
Of the eight speakers who will be talking about how they transformed their dreams, five are community leaders local to the Brandon area and two are traveling to the retreat from Texas.
The speakers include Cheryl Polote-Williamson, a certified life coach, multi-bestselling author and entrepreneur; Shannon Carlton, single-mom to two teenage daughters and founder of a co-working space in Brandon and Angela Dieleone a “look expert” and consultant who travels the country speaking at corporate events, golf clubs and business schools. They will be joined by Lennise Germany, who spent 15 years in the healthcare field and is now living her dream, Jennifer Denita-Capeheart-Meningall, founder of Epiphany Leads, Inc., a Christian faith-based firm that offers services in personal, professional and organizational coaching and consulting and Rhonda McDaniel, owner of A Caring Touch Skin Therapy in Brandon.
Rounding out the list of speakers are Lisa Pulliam, author of Toes in the Sand, My Journey from Domestic Engineer to Entrepreneur, and Connie Going, 25-year veteran of the Child Welfare System.
“I can completely empathize with women wanting more because there was a point when I felt lost, stuck and unfulfilled,” said Chiarenza who has seen her clients lose more than 8,000 pounds. “Everything changed for me when I came to an event just like this, got involved with a team of extraordinary people and began living my future in my present. Now I am motivated to pay it forward and share this experience.”
Tickets to the event are available at www.wslpjretreat.eventbrite.com and more information is available at www.womenssuccessfulliving.com. Rooms at Harborside Suites at Little Harbor are available at a discounted rate to retreat attendees.
For more information, contact Chiarenza at 324-8988.
