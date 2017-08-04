Apollo Beach Living: Apollo Beach Dental Excellence Expands And Welcomes Dr. Tulipano To Practice

By Amy Schechter
Apollo Beach Dental Excellence just gained another reason to choose their practice for all your dental needs. Dr. Sean Gassett recently welcomed Dr. Katie Tulipano to his team of dedicated professionals. She shares his vision for excellence and individualized care that uses the latest dental technology to serve their clients. Dr. Gassett is excited to introduce her to the community as she adds invaluable experience: “Our goal as a dental team is to be the best patient advocate we can. Our job is to let our patients know about the best dentistry we can offer, and it is the patients job to decide to complete all of it, some of it, or none of it. We are there to provide support whatever the decision they choose.” Relationships are at the core of what Dr. Gassett and Dr. Tulipano offer the community through their practice.
Dr. Tulipano spent her adolescence in the Tampa Bay area and graduated from the University of Florida School of Dentistry. Having over 500 hours of continuing education, “she loves learning about all the exciting developments in dentistry today and the positive impacts that they can have on the smiles—and lives—of her patients. As much as she enjoys explaining dentistry to her patients, it’s more important for her to have fun and build trusting relationships with them.” With her addition to the team, Apollo Beach Dental Excellence will now offer appointments from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Monday-Thursday, which is more convenient for people who work or attend school. Furthermore, they are doubling the size of the office to make it easier and more comfortable for patients to receive the best care on their schedules.
Apollo Beach Dental Excellence offers general dentistry services such as fillings and extractions, dental hygiene procedures like cleanings, and cosmetic dental services, such as crowns, dentures, and veneers. They also offer orthodontic services to straighten teeth including the non-invasive Invisalign treatment. They accept most major dental insurances and can provide alternative payment options for those without insurance.
The office is open Monday-Thursday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Friday from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. For more information or to request an appointment, call 279-5524 or visit www.apollobeachdental.com. It is located at 433 Apollo Beach Blvd. in Apollo Beach. Visit on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ApolloBeachDentalExcellence/.
