Staff Report
Apollo Beach is definitely growing! Next to the brand new Publix at US 41 and 19th Ave. is a brand new Great Clips hair salon. On June 7, Great Clips franchisee Lea Orchard opened this salon.
Orchard also owns the Great Clips in Riverview, next to the Publix at Boyette and McMullen. She has others in Carrollwood, Lutz, and Citrus Park. She will open her seventh salon in Wesley Chapel in October. She became a Great Clips franchisee in 2001 when they came into the Tampa Bay/Sarasota market.
All Great Clips are independently owned and operated. There are 4000 Great Clips in the United States and Canada.
The Apollo Beach Great Clips has talented, friendly stylists. They offer quality haircuts at reasonable prices with low wait times. Great Clips has an Online Check-In App that saves customers precious time by dramatically reducing wait times.
Adult haircuts are just $14. Haircuts for seniors and children are $12. Orchard offers first responders and military personnel $2 off their haircuts in appreciation of their service.
“We are so glad to be part of this growing community. Come in and see us.” Orchard said.
This new Great Clips is located at 5068 N US 41 in Apollo Beach next to Publix. Hours are Monday through Friday 9 a.m. – 9 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., and Sunday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. The phone number there is 813-296-1810.
August 4, 2017
Apollo Beach Living: Great Clips Opens Location In Apollo Beach
