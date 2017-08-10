Charity Golf Tournament, Ducks Unlimited Dinner & More…

Compiled by Michelle Colesanti, michelle@ospreyobserver.com
Charity Golf Tournament To Benefit St. Judes
Amazing Kidz Therapy is hosting a Charity Golf Tournament at River Hills Country Club on Friday, September 15 at 1 p.m. The cost is $100 per player or $400 for a team and includes greens and cart fees, lunch and dinner, skills contests, prizes, raffles and more.
All proceeds will benefit St. Jude’s Research Hospital.
Register at www.AKTgolf2017.eventbrite.com. For more information, email Kathleen.Pici@AmazingKidZtherapy.com.
Box Gardens Is Topic At Riverview Garden Club’s First Seasonal Meeting
The Riverview Garden Club is having its first business meeting of the season on Wednesday, September 13 at 10 a.m. The guest speaker will be Randy Potters on Box Gardens. The club’s address is Riverview Civic Center, 11020 Park Dr. in Riverview. Call 654-6987 for more information.
Brandon Elks Lodge Labor Day Picnic
Join the Brandon Elks for its annual Labor Day Picnic on Monday, September 4 from 12 Noon-4 p.m. Enjoy chicken, hamburgers, hot dogs and all the fixins’ for lunch from 12 Noon-2:30 p.m. The cost is $6 for adults and $3 for children.
There will be games, a checkers tournament at 1:30 p.m. (register by 1 p.m. – $2 entry fee). The children will enjoy a slip and slide (bring towels and lawn chairs).
The Brandon Lodge is located at 800 Centennial Lodge Dr. in Brandon. For more information, call Rita at 966-9002 or the Lodge Office: 685-6469.
Open House For TOPS 046
TOPS 046 of Brandon will hold an Open House on Tuesday, August 22 at 6:30 p.m. at the Presbyterian Church on Carver St. behind Bill’s Pharmacy.
Light refreshments will be served. For more information, call Elizabeth at 924-1512.
East Hillsborough Ducks Unlimited Dinner And Auction
The East Hillsborough Chapter of Ducks Unlimited (DU) of Hillsborough County, Florida, will host its annual Dinner and Auction on September 14 at the Plant City Armory located at 4004 Airport Rd. in Plant City. Happy hour starts at 6 p.m.; dinner served at 7:15 p.m., with raffles and auctions to follow.
Ducks Unlimited Inc. is the world’s largest non-profit organization dedicated to conserving North America’s continually disappearing waterfowl habitats. With the farmland literally ‘blowing away’ during the horrific dust storms of the 1930’s Dust Bowl, Ducks Unlimited was born in 1937 as a first line effort to restore wetlands. Ducks Unlimited has conserved more than 14 million acres thanks in part to the contributions from more than a million current supporters across the continent. Guided by science and dedicated to program efficiency, DU works toward the vision of wetlands sufficient to fill the skies with waterfowl today, tomorrow and forever.
Wayne Tasler, East Hillsborough Volunteer Area Chairman states “In January, 2017 Ducks Unlimited celebrated 80 years of conservation efforts. Join us as we celebrate 31 years of wetlands conservation and restoration efforts here in Hillsborough County. Get in on all of the action including door prizes, multiple raffles and both live & silent auctions. We’ll have fishing and hunting trips, top quality coolers, limited edition guns, and this year’s hottest DU merchandise available!”
For tickets, sponsorship opportunities or more info, contact Wayne Tasler at wayne.tasler@gmail.com or 727-743-8810.
Buy Tickets online.
For more information, follow on Facebook.
MOPS (Mothers of Preschoolers) 2017-2018 Season
Are you a mom of a baby or preschooler, or do you know someone who is? Ever feel exhausted in the midst of the joys and challenges that come with your little ones? MOPS (Mothers of PreSchoolers) is a community of women like you that can help.
MOPS meets at FishHawk Fellowship Church, 15326 FishHawk Blvd. in Lithia on the first and third Tuesdays monthly from September through May. The first meeting for 2017-2018 is Tuesday, September 5, from 9:30-11:30 a.m. A typical meeting includes food and fellowship, a guest speaker with topics relevant to a mom of a preschooler, creative activities and/ or games, and small-group discussions to connect with other moms.
At FishHawk Fellowship Church, MOPS seeks to encourage, equip and develop every mother of preschoolers to realize her potential as a woman, mother and leader in the name of Jesus Christ.
When you come to MOPS, your children are lovingly cared for in our free on-site childcare.
In addition to the MOPS meetings, we also schedule regular play dates and “Moms Night Out” events for MOPS members.
For more information and to sign up, go to www.fishhawkfc.org and search “MOPS”, or email ffcmops@gmail.com.
Holy Innocent’s Fall Whistle Stop Craft Show Sees Vendors
Holy Innocent’s Episcopal Church is accepting vendor signups for its 10th annual fall Whistle Stop Craft Show on Saturday, November 4 from 9: a.m.-3 p.m. The event will be held on the church grounds at 604 N. Valrico Rd. in Valrico. Both inside and outside locations are available. The fee for an inside location, which accommodates one six ft. table and two chairs is $35 and $30 for an outside 12X12 space which is well shaded. Interested vendors can register for a spot at www.hiepiscopal.org. Any questions contact the church during normal business hours at 689-3130.
Related
August 10, 2017
Charity Golf Tournament, Ducks Unlimited Dinner & More…
Compiled by Michelle Colesanti, michelle@ospreyobserver.com
Charity Golf Tournament To Benefit St. Judes
Amazing Kidz Therapy is hosting a Charity Golf Tournament at River Hills Country Club on Friday, September 15 at 1 p.m. The cost is $100 per player or $400 for a team and includes greens and cart fees, lunch and dinner, skills contests, prizes, raffles and more.
All proceeds will benefit St. Jude’s Research Hospital.
Register at www.AKTgolf2017.eventbrite.com. For more information, email Kathleen.Pici@AmazingKidZtherapy.com.
Box Gardens Is Topic At Riverview Garden Club’s First Seasonal Meeting
The Riverview Garden Club is having its first business meeting of the season on Wednesday, September 13 at 10 a.m. The guest speaker will be Randy Potters on Box Gardens. The club’s address is Riverview Civic Center, 11020 Park Dr. in Riverview. Call 654-6987 for more information.
Brandon Elks Lodge Labor Day Picnic
Join the Brandon Elks for its annual Labor Day Picnic on Monday, September 4 from 12 Noon-4 p.m. Enjoy chicken, hamburgers, hot dogs and all the fixins’ for lunch from 12 Noon-2:30 p.m. The cost is $6 for adults and $3 for children.
There will be games, a checkers tournament at 1:30 p.m. (register by 1 p.m. – $2 entry fee). The children will enjoy a slip and slide (bring towels and lawn chairs).
The Brandon Lodge is located at 800 Centennial Lodge Dr. in Brandon. For more information, call Rita at 966-9002 or the Lodge Office: 685-6469.
Open House For TOPS 046
TOPS 046 of Brandon will hold an Open House on Tuesday, August 22 at 6:30 p.m. at the Presbyterian Church on Carver St. behind Bill’s Pharmacy.
Light refreshments will be served. For more information, call Elizabeth at 924-1512.
East Hillsborough Ducks Unlimited Dinner And Auction
The East Hillsborough Chapter of Ducks Unlimited (DU) of Hillsborough County, Florida, will host its annual Dinner and Auction on September 14 at the Plant City Armory located at 4004 Airport Rd. in Plant City. Happy hour starts at 6 p.m.; dinner served at 7:15 p.m., with raffles and auctions to follow.
Ducks Unlimited Inc. is the world’s largest non-profit organization dedicated to conserving North America’s continually disappearing waterfowl habitats. With the farmland literally ‘blowing away’ during the horrific dust storms of the 1930’s Dust Bowl, Ducks Unlimited was born in 1937 as a first line effort to restore wetlands. Ducks Unlimited has conserved more than 14 million acres thanks in part to the contributions from more than a million current supporters across the continent. Guided by science and dedicated to program efficiency, DU works toward the vision of wetlands sufficient to fill the skies with waterfowl today, tomorrow and forever.
Wayne Tasler, East Hillsborough Volunteer Area Chairman states “In January, 2017 Ducks Unlimited celebrated 80 years of conservation efforts. Join us as we celebrate 31 years of wetlands conservation and restoration efforts here in Hillsborough County. Get in on all of the action including door prizes, multiple raffles and both live & silent auctions. We’ll have fishing and hunting trips, top quality coolers, limited edition guns, and this year’s hottest DU merchandise available!”
For tickets, sponsorship opportunities or more info, contact Wayne Tasler at wayne.tasler@gmail.com or 727-743-8810.
Buy Tickets online.
For more information, follow on Facebook.
MOPS (Mothers of Preschoolers) 2017-2018 Season
Are you a mom of a baby or preschooler, or do you know someone who is? Ever feel exhausted in the midst of the joys and challenges that come with your little ones? MOPS (Mothers of PreSchoolers) is a community of women like you that can help.
MOPS meets at FishHawk Fellowship Church, 15326 FishHawk Blvd. in Lithia on the first and third Tuesdays monthly from September through May. The first meeting for 2017-2018 is Tuesday, September 5, from 9:30-11:30 a.m. A typical meeting includes food and fellowship, a guest speaker with topics relevant to a mom of a preschooler, creative activities and/ or games, and small-group discussions to connect with other moms.
At FishHawk Fellowship Church, MOPS seeks to encourage, equip and develop every mother of preschoolers to realize her potential as a woman, mother and leader in the name of Jesus Christ.
When you come to MOPS, your children are lovingly cared for in our free on-site childcare.
In addition to the MOPS meetings, we also schedule regular play dates and “Moms Night Out” events for MOPS members.
For more information and to sign up, go to www.fishhawkfc.org and search “MOPS”, or email ffcmops@gmail.com.
Holy Innocent’s Fall Whistle Stop Craft Show Sees Vendors
Holy Innocent’s Episcopal Church is accepting vendor signups for its 10th annual fall Whistle Stop Craft Show on Saturday, November 4 from 9: a.m.-3 p.m. The event will be held on the church grounds at 604 N. Valrico Rd. in Valrico. Both inside and outside locations are available. The fee for an inside location, which accommodates one six ft. table and two chairs is $35 and $30 for an outside 12X12 space which is well shaded. Interested vendors can register for a spot at www.hiepiscopal.org. Any questions contact the church during normal business hours at 689-3130.
Related
By Michelle Colesanti Activities, Charity or Non-Profit Story, Community, Events, Press Releases, Valrico