Charity Golf Tournaments, Nutcracker Auditions & More…

Compiled by Michelle Colesanti, michelle@ospreyobserver.com
Box Gardens Is Topic At Riverview Garden Club’s First Seasonal Meeting
The Riverview Garden Club is having its first business meeting of the season on Wednesday, September 13 at 10 a.m. The guest speaker will be Randy Potters on Box Gardens. The club’s address is Riverview Civic Center, 11020 Park Dr. in Riverview.
Call 654-6987 for more information.
The Tampa Bay Young Marines Are Looking For A few Good Kids
The Tampa Bay Young Marines unit is part of a national non-profit 501c (3) youth education and service program for boys and girls, age eight through the completion of high school. The Young Marines promotes the mental, moral and physical development of its members. The program focuses on teaching the values of leadership, teamwork and self-discipline, so its members can live and promote a healthy, drug-free lifestyle. The Tampa Bay Young Marines presently meet Wednesday evenings from 6 p.m.-8:30 p.m. at the US Marine Reserves located at 5121 W. Gandy Blvd. in Tampa. Contact the Unit Commander at brian.frank@youngmarines.com or visit www.youngmarines.com.
Charity Golf Tournament To Benefit St. Judes
Amazing Kidz Therapy is hosting a Charity Golf Tournament at River Hills Country Club on Friday, September 15 at 1 p.m.
The cost is $100 per player or $400 for a team and includes greens and cart fees, lunch and dinner, skills contests, prizes, raffles and more.
All proceeds will benefit St. Jude’s Research Hospital. Register at www.AKTgolf2017.eventbrite.com. For more information, email Kathleen.Pici@AmazingKidZtherapy.com.
14 Year Old Vocal Powerhouse, Estacia, Releases First Album, I Am Estacia
Local 14 year old singer/songwriter, up and coming Pop artist Estacia, released her first album titled I Am Estacia on her birthday, July 5. The album includes Speak to Me, her first original single released in 2016, plus another seven original songs co-written with her producer, Grammy® Award Winning Pianist, Lannie Battistini who owns and operates Hands In Motion Music Productions and Advertising Media Agency. One of the songs is a bilingual crossover with Estacia singing parts of the song in Spanish.
I Am Estacia will be available on iTunes and all major online music stores worldwide
Watch for her official CD Release concert which will be in the fall in the Tampa Bay area, specific date and location TBD.
2017 Nutcracker Auditions
Announcing Theatre Arts & Dance Alliance (TADA) in conjunction with Tampa Bay Dance Theatre’s audition for its 10th annual production of The Nutcracker. Auditions will be held at Theatre Arts and Dance Alliance located 16711 Fishhawk Blvd. on Saturday, August 26. TADA’s annual production features a cast of 100 aspiring dancers, acrobats and actors as well as Hillsborough County Teachers and Administrators. Those interested in auditioning can go to www.tadance.com to find audition information and times.
Performances will be at Howard W. Blake High School on Saturday and Sunday, December 9 and 10.
Visit www.tadance.com or call 571-0901.
Charity Golf Tournament Will Benefit Traveling Baseball Team
The Bloomingdale Bandits (12u), a travel baseball team, will host a Charity Golf Tournament on Saturday, September 9 at the Bloomingdale Golfers Club, 4113 Great Golfers Place in Valrico. Registration begins at 11:30 a.m. with a shotgun start at 1 p.m. Dinner and awards will take place at 6 p.m.
The cost is $100 per player or $375 for a foursome. Lunch and dinner are included.
The team is looking for sponsors. To register for the tournament, call Jessica Hinson at 924-8642.
Riverview Library Will Hold Book Sale
A book sale will be held at the Riverview Library on Friday, August 11 from 1:30-5 p.m. There will be a great selection of children’s books, sci-fi, novels, non-fiction and more. A bake sale will take place at the same time. Come get those last minute beach reads and something to get you into the fall. All sales are cash and some books are specially priced.
For more info on the many programs offered at the library, call 273-3652.
Related
August 4, 2017
Charity Golf Tournaments, Nutcracker Auditions & More…
Compiled by Michelle Colesanti, michelle@ospreyobserver.com
Box Gardens Is Topic At Riverview Garden Club’s First Seasonal Meeting
The Riverview Garden Club is having its first business meeting of the season on Wednesday, September 13 at 10 a.m. The guest speaker will be Randy Potters on Box Gardens. The club’s address is Riverview Civic Center, 11020 Park Dr. in Riverview.
Call 654-6987 for more information.
The Tampa Bay Young Marines Are Looking For A few Good Kids
The Tampa Bay Young Marines unit is part of a national non-profit 501c (3) youth education and service program for boys and girls, age eight through the completion of high school. The Young Marines promotes the mental, moral and physical development of its members. The program focuses on teaching the values of leadership, teamwork and self-discipline, so its members can live and promote a healthy, drug-free lifestyle. The Tampa Bay Young Marines presently meet Wednesday evenings from 6 p.m.-8:30 p.m. at the US Marine Reserves located at 5121 W. Gandy Blvd. in Tampa. Contact the Unit Commander at brian.frank@youngmarines.com or visit www.youngmarines.com.
Charity Golf Tournament To Benefit St. Judes
Amazing Kidz Therapy is hosting a Charity Golf Tournament at River Hills Country Club on Friday, September 15 at 1 p.m.
The cost is $100 per player or $400 for a team and includes greens and cart fees, lunch and dinner, skills contests, prizes, raffles and more.
All proceeds will benefit St. Jude’s Research Hospital. Register at www.AKTgolf2017.eventbrite.com. For more information, email Kathleen.Pici@AmazingKidZtherapy.com.
14 Year Old Vocal Powerhouse, Estacia, Releases First Album, I Am Estacia
Local 14 year old singer/songwriter, up and coming Pop artist Estacia, released her first album titled I Am Estacia on her birthday, July 5. The album includes Speak to Me, her first original single released in 2016, plus another seven original songs co-written with her producer, Grammy® Award Winning Pianist, Lannie Battistini who owns and operates Hands In Motion Music Productions and Advertising Media Agency. One of the songs is a bilingual crossover with Estacia singing parts of the song in Spanish.
I Am Estacia will be available on iTunes and all major online music stores worldwide
Watch for her official CD Release concert which will be in the fall in the Tampa Bay area, specific date and location TBD.
2017 Nutcracker Auditions
Announcing Theatre Arts & Dance Alliance (TADA) in conjunction with Tampa Bay Dance Theatre’s audition for its 10th annual production of The Nutcracker. Auditions will be held at Theatre Arts and Dance Alliance located 16711 Fishhawk Blvd. on Saturday, August 26. TADA’s annual production features a cast of 100 aspiring dancers, acrobats and actors as well as Hillsborough County Teachers and Administrators. Those interested in auditioning can go to www.tadance.com to find audition information and times.
Performances will be at Howard W. Blake High School on Saturday and Sunday, December 9 and 10.
Visit www.tadance.com or call 571-0901.
Charity Golf Tournament Will Benefit Traveling Baseball Team
The Bloomingdale Bandits (12u), a travel baseball team, will host a Charity Golf Tournament on Saturday, September 9 at the Bloomingdale Golfers Club, 4113 Great Golfers Place in Valrico. Registration begins at 11:30 a.m. with a shotgun start at 1 p.m. Dinner and awards will take place at 6 p.m.
The cost is $100 per player or $375 for a foursome. Lunch and dinner are included.
The team is looking for sponsors. To register for the tournament, call Jessica Hinson at 924-8642.
Riverview Library Will Hold Book Sale
A book sale will be held at the Riverview Library on Friday, August 11 from 1:30-5 p.m. There will be a great selection of children’s books, sci-fi, novels, non-fiction and more. A bake sale will take place at the same time. Come get those last minute beach reads and something to get you into the fall. All sales are cash and some books are specially priced.
For more info on the many programs offered at the library, call 273-3652.
Related
By Michelle Colesanti Activities, Community, Events, Riverview/Apollo Beach