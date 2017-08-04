Eye On Business: August 2017 Riverview

Business Editor Michelle Colesanti, michelle@ospreyobserver.com
Meraki Salon Offers Latest Styles And Trends
Brand new Meraki Salon offers a small intimate setting bringing its guests a full service salon experience.
The salon offers the latest styles and trends including: balayage, fashion colors and Great Length hair extensions.
Talented Esthetician, Kimberly Vittoe, offers a full menu of advanced skin care treatments as well as waxing and natural nail services.
On Thursday, August 10, drop the kids at school and head to Meraki’s open house from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Refreshments will be provided along with special promotions, demonstrations and a pop-up boutique.
Meraki Salon is open Monday to Saturday and is located at 13414 Boyette Rd. For more information or to make an appointment, call 263-3588. Visit www.facebook.com/merakisalonfishhawk.
Award Winning Program Offered At The Bridges
The award-wining program, “A Matter of Balance: Managing Concerns About Falls” will be offered at The Bridges Assisted Living Community in partnership with Senior Connection Center, Inc. This free four week program emphasizes practical strategies to manage falls. Participants will learn to view falls as controllable. They will set goals for increasing activity, make changes to reduce fall risks, and exercise to increase strength and balance. Anyone interested in improving their balance, flexibility and strength or that have restricted activities because of falling concerns are encouraged to attend.
Classes will be held every Wednesday and Friday from September 6–September 29 from 9- 11 a.m. in the Clubhouse at The Bridges. Space is limited. Please call Janet at 413-8900 for more information.
ARC Termite And Pest Control, LLC Celebrates 5th Anniversary
A Ribbon Cutting ceremony was recently held to honor the fact that ARC Termite and Pest Control, LLC opened for business five years ago. Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce (GRCC) members were happy to celebrate with Alan Campbell, his family and members of his BNI Group, Tidal Revenues.
Family owned and operated, ARC Termite and Pest Control strives to provide customers with the best pest control service that fits their needs. They believe in honesty, affordability, and flexibility in working with their customers while providing quality customer service and satisfaction.
For a free estimate, call 671-2847. Visit arcpestcontrol.com.
TraciLynn Jewelry Launches Into Summer With Ribbon Cutting Event
Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce (GRCC) was happy to be included as part of Yolanda Russell – TraciLynn Jewelry’s Ribbon Cutting event. Russell invited the community to come and be a part of her Women Supporting Women event. In addition to her TraciLynn Jewelry display table, she had several other local sales reps participating in the event. The afternoon of one stop shopping for clothing, jewelry, totes and food was a big hit.
TraciLynn Jewelry sells high quality, affordable fashion jewelry through a network of independent partners. The TraciLynn Collection combines the quality, the style and the electricity that has a memorable experience. Every piece has a significant story that helps make them unforgettable.
To check out some of Russsell’s beautiful jewelry line, please visit www.tracilynnjewelry.net/yolandarussell or email yrussell70@yahoo.com.
Personal Finance For Teens
Are you concerned your child will never move out of their bedroom? Bring your teen on Tuesday, August 29 and join us as Lori Nadglowski, MBA, CFP® discusses the financial lessons your child will need to be financially independent. This presentation covers basic financial principals, identifies the three most important decisions your child will make that determines their financial well being, and the important conversations to have with your children about money.
This presentation will take place at CoWork Landing, located at 522 Oakfield Dr. in Brandon. For more information, call 252-0799 or visit www.laurelwm.com.
Evolution Primary Care Celebrates Grand Opening
Evolution Primary Care recently opened for business. Primary care provider, Dr. Matthew Dowdy, is thrilled to bring after-hours primary care to Riverview. Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce (GRCC) members, along with friends, family and staff of Evolution Primary Care showed up in June to welcome them to the community with a ribbon cutting ceremony.
Dr. Dowdy and his staff believe the most important interaction a patient has is with his or her doctor. He uses humor, compassion, the desire to listen and technical expertise to make that interaction the best it can be. The office is incredibly welcoming and the patient rooms feel more like someone’s comfy study than they do an exam room.
Visit www.evolutionprimary.com for a complete list of services and hours. Like on Facebook at Evolution Primary Care – Matthew Dowdy, MD or call 672-2014. The office is located at 11264 Boyette Rd. in Riverview.
Guardian Advocacy Workshop To Be Held
If your child is turning (or has turned) 18, and has been diagnosed with a developmental disability (intellectual disability, cerebral palsy, autism, spina bifida, Down syndrome, Phelan-McDermid syndrome, or Prader-Willi syndrome), and continues to need your help to make financial, educational and health care decisions, you will likely need to petition the court to become a Guardian Advocate over your child.
Only the local courts can award parents continuing legal authority to oversee their child’s personal, financial and medical affairs as he or she transitions into adulthood.
Unfortunately for parents, Guardianship can be a costly and time-consuming legal process, and the court administrators are not able to answer questions or help families because they cannot give legal advice.
Before you walk down this complicated road, parents, grandparents and caregivers are invited to join local attorneys Laurie Ohall and Dana Kemper for a free Guardian Advocacy Workshop on Saturday, August 19 from 10 a.m.-12 Noon to learn: how to file to be the Guardians Advocate for your child on your own without an attorney in Florida if you can’t afford one; how to avoid paying the court fees associated with petitioning the court for Guardianship if you are filing on your own.
The attorneys will go step-by-step through all required documents to ensure parents have the correct information in place to avoid delays and denials.
Additional legal planning strategies that parents can utilize to ensure your child has a smooth and protected transition into adulthood.
Admission is free. You must RSVP and a link will be sent to you so that you can print out the forms and bring them with you to the workshop. The workshop begins at 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM in the Medical Arts Building at St. Joseph’s Hospital on the 1st Floor in Classroom #1, 3001 W. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Blvd. in Tampa.
Seating is limited to 45 spots. To RSVP, visit ohalllaw.com/free-guardian-advocacy-workshop/ or call 438-8503.
Pet Sitting Services Available In Southshore Area
The Furry Godmother Pet Sitting has been serving the Southshore area since May 2004. Owner/Operator Diana Nipper McLaughlin added an associate pet sitter, Bryan Emel, in February 2017. He is a great asset to the business, which prides itself in providing loving in-your-home pet care. They care for pets as their own.
The business is a member of National Association of Professional Pet Sitters (NAAPS), is insured and bonded, certified in pet first aid and CPR, and has also been certified in giving insulin injections.
According to owner McLaughlin, “The Furry Godmother not only provides pet sitting and dog walking services, but we pride ourselves in you being a part of our extended family and building relationships with you and your furry children.”
Please call 416-3866 or email furrygodmotherpetsitter@hotmail.com for additional information or service.
Ribbon Cutting To Celebrate William Ryan Homes Phase II Of Bell Creek Preserve
Bell Creek Preserve is now selling Phase II. Plus, David Cribbs, Sales Associate, is new to the Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce (GRCC) so in June, William Ryan reps and local realtors were on hand to conduct a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of Phase II.
Bell Creek Preserve is a lovely, gated community nestled between conservation land and parks. Homeowners can choose from one- and two-story homes and a variety of spacious floor plans, from three to four Bedrooms plus Loft and many have very deep lots. At William Ryan Homes customer satisfaction starts well before the home starts and continues long after the customer moves in.
Visit this community and take a look for yourself. Set your GPS to 13507 Rhodine Rd. in Riverview. You can also check out many of the floor plans online at www.williamryanhomes.com/bell-creek-preserve or call 627-9040.
