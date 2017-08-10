Eye On Business: August 2017 Valrico

Business Editor Michelle Colesanti, michelle@ospreyobserver.com
Low Cost Preventive Shot Clinic at Kim’s Natural Pet’s in Valrico
A low cost Shot Clinic will be held on Saturday, September 2 from 2-3 p.m. at Kim’s Natural Pet’s, located at 3110 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico. For more information, call 684-3663.
Guardian Advocacy Workshop To Be Held
If your child is turning (or has turned) 18, and has been diagnosed with a developmental disability (intellectual disability, cerebral palsy, autism, spina bifida, Down syndrome, Phelan-McDermid syndrome, or Prader-Willi syndrome), and continues to need your help to make financial, educational and health care decisions, you will likely need to petition the court to become a Guardian Advocate over your child.
Only the local courts can award parents continuing legal authority to oversee their child’s personal, financial and medical affairs as he or she transitions into adulthood.
Unfortunately for parents, Guardianship can be a costly and time-consuming legal process, and the court administrators are not able to answer questions or help families because they cannot give legal advice.
Before you walk down this complicated road, parents, grandparents and caregivers are invited to join local attorneys Laurie Ohall and Dana Kemper for a free Guardian Advocacy Workshop on Saturday, August 19 from 10 a.m.-12 Noon to learn: how to file to be the Guardians Advocate for your child on your own without an attorney in Florida if you can’t afford one; how to avoid paying the court fees associated with petitioning the court for Guardianship if you are filing on your own.
The attorneys will go step-by-step through all required documents to ensure parents have the correct information in place to avoid delays and denials.
Additional legal planning strategies that parents can utilize to ensure your child has a smooth and protected transition into adulthood.
Admission is free. You must RSVP and a link will be sent to you so that you can print out the forms and bring them with you to the workshop. The workshop begins at 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM in the Medical Arts Building at St. Joseph’s Hospital on the 1st Floor in Classroom #1, 3001 W. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Blvd. in Tampa.
Seating is limited to 45 spots. To RSVP, visit http://ohalllaw.com/free-guardian-advocacy-workshop/ or call 438-8503.
Weight Loss & Wellness Centers
Garcia Weight Loss is a dedicated team of physicians and staff with a passion for helping people look and feel healthier, younger, and to achieve the right weight. Come celebrate its new Brandon office at 403 S. Kings Ave., Ste. 220, as well as its new beauty, health, and weight loss offerings on Tuesday, August 22 from 5-8 p.m. All sorts of products and services to help you look and feel your best will be given away. Come grab a bite, chat with Dr. Garcia, and you could walk away with a freebie.
Hours are Monday, Thursday & Friday: 9-5, Tuesday: 8-4, and Wednesday: 10:30-6:30.
Services offered are Weight Loss and Wellness, DNA Health and Fitness Programs, Hormone Replacement Therapy, Aesthetic Services, and Skin Care Products.
RSVP brandon@garciaweightloss.com or call 982-3042.
Hawthorne Hosts Parkinson’s Disease Support Group
Hawthorne Health & Rehabilitation Center hosts a monthly support group for those diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease and caregivers on the third Thursday of every month.
A variety of speakers will provide information on topics relating to swallowing, balance, walking, speaking, mobility, exercise, self-care, cognition, and memory, all of which can be impacted by Parkinson’s Disease.
The Parkinson’s Disease support group is free of charge and open to those who have been diagnosed with the disease, family members, caregivers and anyone with an interest in learning more about Parkinson’s.
The next meeting will take place on August 17 from 2-3 p.m. in the Media Center. The speaker will be Debra Tarakofsky, NOVA University professor & owner of Swallowing Diagnostics, Inc.
Topic: Parkinson’s and Swallowing, A Roadmap to Swallowing that even Jack LaLane would approve (quote by Jack: “Your muscles know nothing – it’s your brain”).
Hawthorne Health & Rehabilitation Center, located at 851 W. Lumsden Rd. in Brandon, is a skilled nursing facility with inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation programs including speech, physical and occupational therapies. For more information or to register, call 661-8998 Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Bella Pizza Comes To Plaza Bella
Come to Bella Pizza, which is located at 1028 Bloomingdale Ave. in Plaza Bella. Not only can you order the delicious pizza, but there is a varied menu choice of traditional Italian offerings such as homemade lasagna, stuffed shells, baked ziti and fresh salads.
Having a party? Bella offers an XL 28″ pizza that is cut into square slices for large crowds.
Its hours are Monday to Thursday from 11 a.m.-9 pm. and until 9:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and on Sunday from 12 Noon-8 p.m.
Visit www.bellaplazapizza.com or call 661- 4191.
Personal Finance for Teens
Are you concerned your child will never move out of their bedroom? Bring your teen on Tuesday, August 29 and join us as Lori Nadglowski, MBA, CFP® discusses the financial lessons your child will need to be financially independent. This presentation covers basic financial principals, identifies the three most important decisions your child will make that determines their financial well being, and the important conversations to have with your children about money.
This presentation will take place at CoWork Landing, located at 522 Oakfield Dr. in Brandon. For more information, call 252-0799 or visit www.laurelwm.com.
Award Winning Program Offered At The Bridges
The award-wining program, “A Matter of Balance: Managing Concerns About Falls” will be offered at The Bridges Assisted Living Community in partnership with Senior Connection Center, Inc. This free four week program emphasizes practical strategies to manage falls. Participants will learn to view falls as controllable.
They will set goals for increasing activity, make changes to reduce fall risks, and exercise to increase strength and balance. Anyone interested in improving their balance, flexibility and strength or that have restricted activities because of falling concerns are encouraged to attend.
Classes will be held every Wednesday and Friday from September 6–September 29 from 9- 11 a.m. in the Clubhouse at The Bridges. Space is limited.
Please call Janet at 413-8900 for more information.
Golf Tournament Benefits Campo YMCA
You are invited to participate in this year’s Campo Family YMCA Annual Golf Tournament, which will be held on Saturday, September 30 at Riverhills Country Club in Valrico.
This tournament is a major part of Campo’s fundraising effort to help support families and individuals of all ages who could not otherwise afford vital community programs such as: pediatric cancer survivor program; summer camp, school readiness program; chronic disease prevention; teen leadership; Livestrong for cancer survivors; and drowning prevention, youth sports, and much more.
All the proceeds from this golf tournament stay local and have a lasting impact on our neighbors in the community.
The Tampa Metropolitan YMCA is a Four-Star Charity and is a 501(c)(3) organization.
A portion of your sponsorship is tax-deductible and donors will receive a tax receipt for contributions.
For more information or to register contact Kavita Marballi at 683-1371 or kavita.marballi@tampaymca.org.
