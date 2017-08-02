Family Friendly 5K And Fun Run Honors The Sacrifice Of Heroes

By Brittany Wallace
The annual 9/11 Travis Manion Foundation Heroes Run will take place on Saturday, September 9 in Lithia. The Foundation is named after Manion, who was a US Marine Corp and served in Command 1st Reconnaissance Battalion. He died April 29, 2007 saving his teammates in Iraq. He used to say, “If not me then who…”. The Foundation works to keep that attitude by helping connect military to citizens, and help veterans and military.
There will be a 5K run and a one mile fun run. Both runs are open to everyone no matter level of ability. You can choose to either run or walk.
This is third year for the Lithia 9/11 run. The director of the Lithia-based 5k 9/11 heroes run, Beau Higgins, knew Manion personally. He was the commanding officer of the 1st Reconnaissance Battalion he served in.
Higgins said, “The most rewarding thing for me I think is just remembering 9/11… and it’s important to remember what that day was all about.”
This nonprofit charity run is about remembering 9/11 and the wars since. This includes all the veterans, first responders, civilians, and military. The foundation wanted this run to also unite communities. A large portion of the net portion of the proceeds raised from the run will go back into the community. The rest goes to the Travis Manion foundation programs for veterans and survivors and its Character Does Matter program.
Higgins said “I think as a community it is easy to lose sight of that day; what was a momentous day in the history of the United States, and the 9/11 Heroes Run is an opportunity to remember, and share our story… and hopefully to energize the community to give back.”
The race will take place at Park Square, 16144 Churchview Dr. in Lithia starting at 8 a.m. Registration through August 22 is $27.50 for 5K for an Individual, $17 for the 1 Mile, $90 Fun Run/Walk Family Pack of 4 and $24.75 for 5K Active Duty Military or First Responder. The price goes up on August 23. There is a 10 percent discount for active duty status, with a government ID presented.
For more information on the 9/11 Heroes Run go to www.travismanion.org/tmf_911run_race/911-heroes-run-lithia-fl/.
