Fast Track Urgent Care Offers Quick Healthcare Without The Hassel

By Amy Schechter
Going to the doctor can be an unpleasant experience. One is often unwell when you find yourself waiting in a crowded area with other sick people. Your appointment runs behind schedule and you should be leaving to get to work or get the kids to school. Perhaps work is piling up because you had to leave the office early to meet an unreasonable appointment time. These were all problems Dr. Daron G. Diecidue decided to solve when he started Fast Track Urgent Care Center in 2005. Born and raised in the Tampa area, Dr. Diecidue wanted customer service and care to be at the heart of his practice, and since opening his practice, it has expanded to include six, soon to be eight locations, with the newest location right here in Riverview. He and his staff are most definitely doing something right.
Dr. Paul Nanda, the medical director explained the changing face of urgent care and the need for all patients to receive “evidence-based, patient-focused, cost-effective healthcare,” even if they only see a doctor in times of illness or emergency. Owned and operated by physicians, they employ those who practice family medicine and are committed to forming lasting relationships and educating their patients all while working with patient schedules and within patients’ budgets. True care, not profit, is at the center of their business model and the customer is always most important.
The first thing you notice when you walk in is the warm, welcoming environment, more like a lounge filled with stunning artwork than a doctor’s office. Dr. Nanda explains the vision: “This is where I want to bring my mom. I want our patients to say this is the single best medical care I’ve gotten in my life.”
From here, doctors are able to treat a variety of common illnesses, such as respiratory or stomach ailments, as well as treatments and tests such as blood draws and x-rays. Appointments are offered seven days a week from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. Are you going to school? Working? Hours are offered that meet your needs. Don’t want to wait? You can call the office or go online to request a Fast Pass. Most major insurance is accepted and special discounted rates to uninsured patients. Walk-ins are welcome.
For information, visit www.fasttrackurgentcare.com/ or call 925-1903. The Riverview office is located in an outparcel in the new Publix lot at 11406 US Hwy 301 S. in Riverview. Facebook at www.facebook.com/FTUCCR/.
