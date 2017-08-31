First Presbyterian Church Of Brandon Recognized By Heifer International

Staff Report
Heifer International believes that “Together, we can change the world, one family, one community, at a time.”
On Sunday, July 16, Kate Herndon, the Community Engagement Manager for Heifer International presented the congregation at First Presbyterian Church of Brandon with a beautiful Ark plaque in appreciation of a recent donation of more than three Arks.
Herndon said, “For over 70 years, Heifer International’s work has been made possible by individuals and communities of supporters who have valued giving the poor the training and tools to become self-reliant.” Herndon continued, “First Presbyterian Church gives their donations in the form of Gift Arks, which is symbolic because they include two of each animal Heifer offers and provides hope and opportunity to countless families all over the world.”
Each Gift Ark donation of $5,000 consists of two water buffalos, two cows, two sheep and two goats, along with bees, chicks, rabbits and more. The three Arks will help care for entire communities with milk, eggs, honey and wool and provide income by supplying an abundance of goods to sell. When many families gain this new sustainable income, it brings new opportunities for building schools, creating agricultural cooperatives, forming community savings and funding small businesses.
For more than two decades, First Presbyterian has donated $224,000 to Heifer International through its Living Gift Market, which offers community patrons the opportunity to purchase the livestock. Herndon also added, “Their Heifer Living Gift Market is the largest in the Southeast and one of the largest nationwide. The time, passion and creativity they put into this market have made it a model for other Heifer gift markets.”
For more information about Heifer International, visit heifer.org. To get involved at First Presbyterian Church, visit a Sunday service at 8:30 or 11 a.m. or visit the website at fpcbrandon.org. The church is located at 121 Carver Avenue in Brandon.
