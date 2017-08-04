HOA: After School Care And Community Collections

By Kate Quesada
MiraBay Seeks Paddlers
Attention all Dragon Boat paddlers. The MiraBay Dragon Boat Club, the Leviathans, is looking for new paddlers to join the team. All interested paddlers must be 15 years or older and do not have to be residents of MiraBay. Practices are held Tuesday at 6 p.m., Thursday at 6:30 p.m. and Saturday at 8 a.m. in the MiraBay Lagoon.
MiraBay is located at 205 Manns Harbor Dr. in Apollo Beach. For more information, email inquiries@mbdbc.org or visit www.mbdbc.org.
Rivercrest Hosts After School Sports
The Rivercrest CDD is teaming up with Protential Sports to offer an after school sports program for students. The program will use the community’s swimming pool, tennis and basketball courts and multi-purpose fields and will offer transportation from local schools. Rivercrest is located at 11560 Ramble Creek Dr. In Riverview. For more information or to sign up, visit www.protentalsports.com.
Send Us Your News
Are you an HOA representative for your community? We would love to tell our readers more about what you do or advertise any upcoming community events.
