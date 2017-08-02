HOA: Food Trucks And Cars Come To FishHawk

By Kate Quesada
Food Trucks Return To The Osprey Club
On Saturday, August 19 from 5-9 p.m., 15 food trucks will return to the Osprey Club parking lot in FishHawk Ranch for another delicious food truck rally.
According to FishHawk HOA Coordinator Susan Parvin, there will be a large variety of trucks to chose from. “One thing is for sure, no two rallies are the same,” said Marvin. “There are always new things to try.”
Admission to the rally is free, diners just pay for the food they order, but Seeds of Hope, Inc. will be collecting food and baby diapers. Some items most needed are pasta, canned fruit, cereal, peanut butter and jelly, rice, canned tuna, pancake mix and syrup.
The trucks will set up in the parking lot of the Osprey Club, located at 5721 Osprey Ridge Dr. and parking is available across the street at Bevis Elementary School. Lawn chairs and picnic blankets are welcome, but limited seating is available. Call 657-6629.
Car Show Open For Pre-Registration
The fifth season of the FishHawk Ranch Car Show will kick off on Saturday, September 9 in FishHawk Ranch’s Park Square.
“Whether you are a car enthusiast or just curious, there is sure to be a wide variety of cars to check out,” said FishHawk HOA Coordinator, Susan Parvin.
DJ Joe Ferrante will be at the event playing music and there will be food available to purchase. A 50/50 raffle will be held during the event to benefit the local Florida Gulf Coast Chapter of Paralyzed Veterans. The OneBlood Big Red Bus will also be on site throughout the event accepting blood donations.
The show, which will take place from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., is free to spectators and $5 for pre-registered cars and $10 on the day of the show. There will be awards for Best of Show.
Call Resident Services at 657-6629 or stop by the Osprey Club.
