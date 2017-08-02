Leadership Brandon Class Of 2017 Hosts 18th Annual Casino Night

Staff Report
The Greater Brandon Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership Brandon Class of 2017 will host its 18th Annual Casino Night on Friday September 8 at the Regent, which is located at 6437 Watson Rd. in Riverview. This year’s theme is a Black & White party.
Casino Night is an annual fundraiser for Leadership Brandon, which is a 10-month professional development program developed by the Brandon Chamber of Commerce.
The Casino Night party features casino-style gaming, an open bar, DJ, and silent auction items. The event typically draws several hundred people, with popular raffle items like the Chest of Cheer, a 50/50 raffle, and the Tower of Beer.
“Casino Night makes a great date night, or a girls/guys night out, and it’s a wonderful way to meet other businesses and network in the Brandon community,” said Melissa Baldwin of Leadership Brandon Class 2017.
Tickets can be purchased at www.brandonchamber.com. Pre-sale tickets are available through Friday, September 1 for $50 per person and are $65 per person thereafter. The ticket price includes food, open bar and casino money.
The Leadership Brandon Program started in 1985 and connects people with the opportunity to grow as leaders, develop relationships with people of influence, and inspires them to make a difference in their business and in the community.
The program has educated and inspired hundreds of people over the years. Many have gone on to positions throughout the community and made countless though extraordinary contributions. Leadership Brandon graduates serve in senior positions in state and local government, both for profit and non-profit business, as directors on boards and as volunteers and advocates throughout our community. It is a program of the Greater Brandon Chamber of Commerce.
For more information on the Chamber, visit www.brandonchamber.com.
The Class of 2017 is also actively seeking silent auction donations and sponsorships for Casino Night. Donations of merchandise, services, or gift certificates would be appreciated for the silent auction. Donations should be received by August 25.
