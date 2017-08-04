Local Club Meetings, Vendors For Arts & Crafts Fair Sought & More…

Compiled by Michelle Colesanti, michelle@ospreyobserver.com
Upcoming Summerfield Ladies Club Activities
The Summerfield Ladies Club will hold its regular business meeting on Thursday, September 7 and again on October 5 at 11 a.m. Lunch will be served and entertainment provided. Food items will be collected for Hospice food pantry and pull tabs.
The ladies club is planning an outing or craft day on Thursday, September 21.
The annual Community Garage Sale on Saturday, October 7 from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. To sign up, go to the Community Center. The cost is $4 before October 7 and $5 on day of sale.
The Summerfield Ladies Club will host Bingo on Thursday, August 24, September 28 and October 26 at 11 a.m. The cost is $6. Visitors and guest are welcome.
The meetings and Bingo are held at 13011 Summerfield Blvd. in Riverview. For more information, email ettajean51@yahoo.com.
Hawthorne Hosts Parkinson’s Disease Support Group
Hawthorne Health & Rehabilitation Center hosts a monthly support group for those diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease and caregivers on the third Thursday of every month.
A variety of speakers will provide information on topics relating to swallowing, balance, walking, speaking, mobility, exercise, self-care, cognition, and memory, all of which can be impacted by Parkinson’s Disease.
The Parkinson’s Disease support group is free of charge and open to those who have been diagnosed with the disease, family members, caregivers and anyone with an interest in learning more about Parkinson’s.
The next meeting will take place on August 17 from 2-3 p.m. in the Media Center. The speaker will be Debra Tarakofsky, NOVA University professor & owner of Swallowing Diagnostics, Inc.
Topic: Parkinson’s and Swallowing, A Roadmap to Swallowing that even Jack LaLane would approve (quote by Jack: “Your muscles know nothing – it’s your brain”).
Hawthorne Health & Rehabilitation Center, located at 851 W. Lumsden Rd. in Brandon. It also hosts a dementia support group in the assisted living facility, as well as past meetings for those dealing with strokes, diabetes, low vision and other diseases.
For more information or to register, call 661-8998 Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Sun City Lions Uses Glasses Drop Off
From time to time, the Lions get questions as to where someone may drop off used eyeglasses. Here is an up-to-date list of where used eyeglasses may be dropped off in the area. Eyeglasses are sorted, cleaned, refurbished, and distributed to those in need, after a proper eye exam.
Angel’s Attic — 1424 E. College Ave. in Ruskin
Aston Gardens — 2421 Emerald Lakes Dr. in Sun City Center
Aston Gardens at Courtyards — 1311 Aston Gardens Court, Sun City Center
Boggs Jewelers — 4852 Sun City Center Blvd. (King’s Crossing Shopping Center), Sun City Center
Coastal Eye Institute — 1515 Sun City Center Plaza, Sun City Center
Elks Lodge — 1630 S. US Hwy. 41, Ruskin
Eye Associates of SCC — 3884 Sun City Center Blvd., Sun City Center
Freedom Plaza — 813 Freedom Plaza Circle, Sun City Center
Kauffman Eye Institute – Just Specs — 4002 Sun City Center Blvd., Ste. 103, Sun City Center
Optimart — 3830 Sun City Center Blvd., #E1, Sun City Center
Plaza Barber Shop — 908 N. Pebble Beach Blvd., Sun City Center
Publix, 4854 Sun City Center Blvd., Sun City Center
Redeemer Lutheran Church, 701 Valley Forge Dr., Sun City Center
Sam’s Club, 10385 Big Bend Rd., Riverview
SCC Cataract & Eye Center, 1701 Rickenbacker Dr., #102, Sun City Center
SCC Chamber of Commerce, 1651 Sun City Center Plaza, Sun City Center
SCC Emergency Squad, 720 Ray Watson Dr., Sun City Center
SCC Library, 916 N. Pebble Beach Blvd., Sun City Center
SCC Security Patrol, 1225 N. Pebble Beach Blvd., Sun City Center
Sunhill Optical, 1647 Sun City Center Plaza, Ste. 103, and Sun City Center
Sun Towers, 101 Trinity Lakes Dr., Sun City Center
Walmart, 4928 Route 674, Wimauma
Winn-Dixie, 4445 Sun City Center Boulevard, Sun City Center
6th Annual Gifts & Crafts Fair At The Bridges Seeking Local Vendors
Vendors with unique gifts and crafts are invited to register for the annual Gifts & Crafts Fair being held on Saturday, October 14 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at The Bridges Retirement Community. “Due to the positive feedback from those who attended last year, and the fact that we were filled to capacity with vendors, made the event a huge success,” said Janet Noah, Community Relations Liaison and event organizer.
The Bridges is located at 11350 Bloomingdale Ave. in Riverview. Interested vendors, please contact Noah at 413-8900 or jnoah@thebridgesbvm.com.
Riverview Woman’s Club Monthly Luncheon
Join us for the monthly membership luncheon on Wednesday, September 20 at St. Joseph’s Hospital South, Riverview, Franciscan Conference Room 2, where there will be an educational or informative guest speaker and a delicious meal. Bring your dollars for cash to share and for 50/50 raffle.
The guest speaker this month is a Guidance Counselor from Rodgers Middle School, part of the STARR Program.
RSVP no later than Friday, September 15 to www.riverviewwomansclub.org/paypal.
Visit www.riverviewwomansclub.org.
