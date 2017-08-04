Make Breakfast Your Favorite Meal By Visiting New & Classic Local Breakfast Spots

By Michelle Colesanti
Now that school is back in session, celebrate your free time by enjoying breakfast at these local restaurants that will help you start your day off right.
Fred’s Market
Fred’s Market’s Breakfast MarketTable(TM) motto is ‘Slow Food, Fast’ and offers a large assortment of breakfast staples and southern favorites made with farm fresh ingredients. The morning selections are endless from eggs and bacon to biscuits and gravy to sausage and hash browns as well as the freshest ingredients on our fresh fruit bar. You can also get the famous fried chicken in the morning.
On the week days, enjoy Weekday Breakfast MarketTable(TM) which is served until 10:30 a.m. Lunch is served from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
The hours are Monday to Saturday from 7 a.m.-9 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fred’s Market is located at 6501 US Hwy. 301 S. in Riverview. Call 741-9101 or visit www.fredsmarket.com.
First Watch
First Watch in Summerfield recently opened at 13013 US Hwy. 301 in Riverview.
Enjoy your breakfast, lunch or brunch favorites at First Watch or maybe try one of its special seasonal menu items depending on time of year. The restaurant features fresh seasonal produce from local growers whenever possible.
Everything is made to order and freshness is never compromised. Heat lamps or deep fryers are never used.
First Watch is open daily from 7 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Visit www.firstwatch.com/ or call 423-4044.
Popi’s Place
At 4 a.m., the chefs start preparing for the coming day by making homemade biscuits at least five inches across in diameter, preparing soups and the daily chef specials. Breakfast, lunch and dinner are served daily and begin at 6 a.m. The extensive menu is a combination of Greek and American food.
For breakfast, enjoy basic breakfast choices as well as specials such as Andy’s Crab Cakes Eggs Benedict, fried or grilled crab cakes and poached eggs on an English muffin, smothered with hollandaise or a chicken biscuit breakfast, grilled biscuit and fried chicken breast, smothered in sausage gravy and melted cheddar jack cheese.
1010 US Hwy. 41 in Ruskin. The hours are 6 a.m.-8:30 p.m. daily. Call 649-1315 or visit www.popisplace.com.
The Hot Tomato
Locals love The Hot Tomato, a local restaurant with a Cuban flair. It’s open for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
For breakfast try the Cuban Ultimate; loaded with eggs, cheese, bacon, ham and sausage.
Try the specialty Tomato Sandwich; a juicy red beef steak with tomatoes and mayo, which is served on toasted white, wheat, or rye farmer’s bread.
The Hot Tomato is open Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Sunday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Located at 2702 E. College Ave. in Ruskin. Call 938-1888 or visit thehottomato.com.
Apollo Family Restaurant
This local family restaurant prides itself on its quality food. Locals enjoy the good food and service in a nice hometown atmosphere. One resident noted that it was the type of place everybody knows your name and you can enjoy an old fashioned breakfast for about $5.
It is located at 6048 N. US 41 in Apollo Beach. Hours are 7 a.m.-3 p.m. from Monday to Saturday and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday. Call 645-6226
The Egg & I
If you are in need of protein, enjoy Eggs Benedict and Omelets in many different ways. Of course the classic favorites are also on the menu as well as many healthier choices such as a Mediterranean Frittata or Berry Steel-Cut Oatmeal and Fresh Fruit & Yogurt.
The Egg & I is located at 11220 Sullivan Street (in Winthrop). Hours are daily from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Call 409-3825. Visit theeggandirestaurants.com/.
Village Inn
Guests have visited Village Inn for almost 60 years because they know they will enjoy great-tasting food and extra-friendly service in a clean and comfortable family environment. The breakfast heritage is based on made-from-scratch buttermilk pancakes, eggs cooked any-style and a pot of hot coffee on every table.
Breakfast, lunch, and dinner are all available, but one of the items that Village Inn is most noted for is its wide variety of delicious pies: French Silk, Lemon Supreme, Country Apple and Caramel Pecan Silk Supreme, to name just a few.
Village Inn opens at 5:30 a.m. every day and stays open late into the night or early morning. It is located at 10293 Big Bend Rd. in Riverview. Call 741-3200.
Watch For The Opening Of These New Restaurants To The Area:
IHOP
Where can you get Bacon and Maple French-Toasted Donuts, where savory meets sweet in a donut dipped in vanilla batter, French toasted, and topped with maple glaze and hickory smoked bacon? Head to your nearest IHOP where you can enjoy this new delectable breakfast or many other choices of eggs, pancakes, crepes and much more. Breakfast you can enjoy at any time of the day.
With six popular locations in the Tampa Bay area, IHOP is set to open its newest location locally at the northwest corner of Bloomingdale Ave. and Watson Rd. in Riverview.
You don’t need to be an early bird to get a special meal at IHOP®. If you are 55 or over, you can order many of your favorite items at appropriate portions and special prices.
Visit www.ihop.com.
Keke’s Breakfast Café
Soon to open, Keke’s Breakfast Cafe will offer the finest breakfast and lunch daily. The Café is dedicated to providing outstanding breakfast; a meal where everything is handmade, using the best ingredients available, with fresh fruits and vegetables that are delivered daily, and using fresh bread and dairy products.
There are many varieties of choices of waffles, pancakes and French toast on the menu. Your mouth will water just trying to decide what you are in the mood for including plenty of protein with the many combinations of egg items. Enjoy Keke’s special Chicken Breast Omelets such as BBQ Omelet, Fajitas Omelet, Italian Chicken Omelet and more.
Visit www.facebook.com/KekesRiverview to keep track of when Keke’s will open.
Keke’s Breakfast Café is located at 11430 S. US Highway 301 in Riverview.
