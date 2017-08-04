Ministry Helps Local School Children, Faith Formation Registration & More…

Compiled by Michelle Colesanti, michelle@ospreyobserver.com
Destiny Church Partners With Local Schools
Destiny Church, 2322 11th Ave. in Ruskin, has partnered with elementary schools in Ruskin to distribute Bags of Hope. The church became aware that there are children whose families have limited resources and sometimes they don’t get much to eat on a weekend. Volunteers at Destiny Church fill the Bags of Hope with several items for the children to receive on Friday when they leave school. The bag contains pudding, oatmeal cereal, water, Ramen noodles, cheese crackers and a fruit snack. A Destiny Church Life Group in Riverview began the program and it is overseen by Pastor Felice Proccacio.
In addition to the Bags of Hope the church expects to expand its ministry to providing school supplies that might not be in the school’s budget and hopefully a landscaping project to improve outside areas for the children.
Jerry Lubrano, Lead Pastor said that, “Destiny Church is here for the community and we want to do as much as we can to help the children in our local schools.” Visit www.destiny.church
Resurrection Council 15675 Wins Top State Awards
At the recent Knights of Columbus state convention, local Riverview Council 15675 took top honors with first place awards in Public Relations and Council Newsletter. The council was awarded second place for Pro Life activities and also received a membership award for its recruiting efforts. The council finished the fraternal year by meeting its membership goal by 200 percent. Grand Knight, Dave Farrugia who was elected for a second term on July 1, stated he could not be more proud of the hard work by so many members and their families to make Resurrection Council one of the top councils in the state.
Saint Anne Catholic Church Faith Formation Program
Saint Anne Catholic Church is currently enrolling students for the 2017/2018 Faith Formation year. Registration forms are available in the Parish Office during normal business hours. Additionally, members of the Faith Formation staff will be in the church Narthex on Sundays through September 3 after the 10 a.m. and 12 Noon Masses. Classes begin Sunday, September 17.
The Church offers Faith Formation classes to aid and support parents in the education of their children in the Catholic Faith. Children in grades pre-K through 12 are provided a loving and spiritual environment that will help them grow closer to Christ. Please contact the Parish Office at 645-1714 for more information.
Saint Anne Catholic Church is located at U.S. Hwy. 41 and 11th Avenue N.E. in Ruskin. For more information about the Parish, visit SaintAnneRuskin.org.
Holy Innocent’s Fall Whistle Stop Craft Show Sees Vendors
Holy Innocent’s Episcopal Church is accepting vendor signups for its 10th annual fall Whistle Stop Craft Show on Saturday, November 4 from 9: a.m.-3 p.m. The event will be held on the church grounds at 604 N. Valrico Rd. in Valrico. Both inside and outside locations are available. The fee for an inside location, which accommodates one six foot table and two chairs is $35 and $30 for an outside 12X12 space which is well shaded. Interested vendors can register for a spot at www.hiepiscopal.org. Any questions please contact the church during normal business hours at 689-3130.
Related
August 4, 2017
Ministry Helps Local School Children, Faith Formation Registration & More…
Compiled by Michelle Colesanti, michelle@ospreyobserver.com
Destiny Church Partners With Local Schools
Destiny Church, 2322 11th Ave. in Ruskin, has partnered with elementary schools in Ruskin to distribute Bags of Hope. The church became aware that there are children whose families have limited resources and sometimes they don’t get much to eat on a weekend. Volunteers at Destiny Church fill the Bags of Hope with several items for the children to receive on Friday when they leave school. The bag contains pudding, oatmeal cereal, water, Ramen noodles, cheese crackers and a fruit snack. A Destiny Church Life Group in Riverview began the program and it is overseen by Pastor Felice Proccacio.
In addition to the Bags of Hope the church expects to expand its ministry to providing school supplies that might not be in the school’s budget and hopefully a landscaping project to improve outside areas for the children.
Jerry Lubrano, Lead Pastor said that, “Destiny Church is here for the community and we want to do as much as we can to help the children in our local schools.” Visit www.destiny.church
Resurrection Council 15675 Wins Top State Awards
At the recent Knights of Columbus state convention, local Riverview Council 15675 took top honors with first place awards in Public Relations and Council Newsletter. The council was awarded second place for Pro Life activities and also received a membership award for its recruiting efforts. The council finished the fraternal year by meeting its membership goal by 200 percent. Grand Knight, Dave Farrugia who was elected for a second term on July 1, stated he could not be more proud of the hard work by so many members and their families to make Resurrection Council one of the top councils in the state.
Saint Anne Catholic Church Faith Formation Program
Saint Anne Catholic Church is currently enrolling students for the 2017/2018 Faith Formation year. Registration forms are available in the Parish Office during normal business hours. Additionally, members of the Faith Formation staff will be in the church Narthex on Sundays through September 3 after the 10 a.m. and 12 Noon Masses. Classes begin Sunday, September 17.
The Church offers Faith Formation classes to aid and support parents in the education of their children in the Catholic Faith. Children in grades pre-K through 12 are provided a loving and spiritual environment that will help them grow closer to Christ. Please contact the Parish Office at 645-1714 for more information.
Saint Anne Catholic Church is located at U.S. Hwy. 41 and 11th Avenue N.E. in Ruskin. For more information about the Parish, visit SaintAnneRuskin.org.
Holy Innocent’s Fall Whistle Stop Craft Show Sees Vendors
Holy Innocent’s Episcopal Church is accepting vendor signups for its 10th annual fall Whistle Stop Craft Show on Saturday, November 4 from 9: a.m.-3 p.m. The event will be held on the church grounds at 604 N. Valrico Rd. in Valrico. Both inside and outside locations are available. The fee for an inside location, which accommodates one six foot table and two chairs is $35 and $30 for an outside 12X12 space which is well shaded. Interested vendors can register for a spot at www.hiepiscopal.org. Any questions please contact the church during normal business hours at 689-3130.
Related
By Michelle Colesanti Activities, Community, Events, Press Releases, Riverview/Apollo Beach