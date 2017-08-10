Mosquito Fish, Cool Senior Activities & More…

Compiled by Michelle Colesanti, michelle@ospreyobserver.com
Hillsborough County Launches Free Mosquito Fish Wednesdays
Hillsborough County Mosquito Control is teaming up with the University of Florida (UF) to host weekly mosquito fish giveaways for Hillsborough County residents. Residents may pick up free mosquito fish on Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at UF’s Tropical Aquaculture Laboratory at 1408 24th St. S.E. in Ruskin.
Residents can pick up limited quantities of free mosquito fish for use in backyard ponds, birdbaths, fountains, abandoned swimming pools, rain barrels, and other artificial containers that are common breeding sites for mosquito larvae. The fish are available first-come, first-served and will be provided in temporary plastic travel bags, along with instructions for introducing them to their new environment.
Visit County website for more information on mosquito fish and Hillsborough County’s fish giveaway event.
August Is Too Hot But These Senior Activities Are Cool
Hillsborough County Aging Services offers a variety of activities for adults 50 and over. Visit County website to view activity calendars and additional center information or call Aging Services at 272-5250.
Upcoming August activities at the Brandon Senior Center, located at 612 N. Parsons Ave. in Brandon. Call 635-8066.
Adam L. Bantner, II Files To Run For County Judge, Group 8 In 2018
FishHawk-area resident, lawyer and business owner, Adam L. Bantner, II filed to run for Hillsborough County Judge, Group 8. The election will take place on August 28, 2018.
Bantner’s love of Hillsborough County and dedication to service led him to seek the position of Hillsborough County Judge. His campaign hopes that his track record of hard work, history of service, demonstrated leadership, fairness, and legal expertise will earn the votes of county residents.
Adam and his younger brother grew up in a middle class home while being raised by a single mother. At the age of 14, Adam began learning the value of earning his keep through work. Since then he’s worked every year of his life (minus two years while enrolled in law school) to support himself and his family. In addition to being a lawyer since 2006, he’s worked at his local pharmacy, restaurants as a dishwasher and cook, gym supervisor, landscaper, personal trainer, and copy editor with the Tampa Tribune. He opened The Bantner Firm in 2016 after leaving Brandon Legal Group. Prior to joining BLG in 2014, he owned his own firm, Adam L. Bantner, P.A., from 2011–2014.
This work ethic served him well through high school, four years in college at Florida Southern College in Lakeland where he earned his B.A. in Communications, and three years in Tallahassee at Florida State University College of Law. From there, he has helped countless individuals as an attorney, continued to serve his community through Chambers of Commerce, coaching his son’s baseball and flag football teams, and leading civic organizations and bar associations. With the county’s support, he hopes to bring this work ethic to the bench.
He has been the President of Tampa Tiger Bay Club, President of Hillsborough County Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, a member of the Hillsborough County Citizen’s Advisory Board (appointed by Commissioner Stacy White), a board member of the East Hillsborough Bar Association, and a board member of The Greater Brandon Chamber of Commerce. One must be trusted to lead and Bantner has repeatedly earned that trust throughout his career.
Additionally, he has been recognized as a board certified attorney by the Florida Bar. In order to be so recognized, you must have practiced law for at least five years, have tried at least 20 cases to verdict (at least 15 felonies and 10 as lead attorney), then get approved to sit for the test through application and peer review, and then pass the test. He earned this distinction in 2016. He also has a perfect “10” rating by AVVO and has been recognized as a Super Lawyers Rising Star every year since 2012.
Finally, he is the proud father of a seven-year-old boy, a member at Bell Shoals Baptist Church, and has an English Bulldog rescue named Daisy.
Visit BantnerForJudge.com and you can follow his campaign by “Liking” www.Facebook.com/BantnerForJudge. Meet Bantner his next event at Owen & Dunivan, 615 De Leon St. in Tampa at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, August 25.
