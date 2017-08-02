Neighborhood Pub Stein & Vine Expands With Coppertail Brewing Location

By Amy Schechter
Residents in the Brandon area used to have to drive into Tampa or out to St. Petersburg to enjoy craft beer and culinary creations apart from fast food or chain restaurants. All that changed five years ago when Lacey and Ty Mathis opened the Stein & Vine, a craft beer and wine bar at the corner of Kings and Bloomingdale. They are committed to the flavorful fare we crave. If you haven’t been there yet, you’re missing out.
Lacey sums up their vision, “It stems from me and Ty wanting to create a place that we wanted to go.” Both passionate foodies, she and her husband sought after something more than your run of the mill restaurant, but didn’t always have time to travel. The Mathis family wanted that neighborhood pub environment, and all of Brandon is better for their efforts.
They proudly offer a vast array of drink choices, especially local craft beers as they seek to support local breweries. Their menu changes daily, but you will find something savory every day of the week along with rotating beer and wine specials. The best way to stay on top of their daily inspirations is to like and visit their Facebook page: facebook.com/TheSteinandVine/.
Need a place to chill on the way home from work? Need dinner plans? Need a date night? The Stein & Vine is for everyone, whether you eat in or carry out. Lacey was so happy when she commented, “Every day someone new finds us,” because she and Ty are able to share their passion with the larger community. Look for a big five-year anniversary celebration to be announced in November along with a new partnership in Tampa, the S & V Kitchen at Coppertail Brewing. The more Stein & Vine in your life, the better you will be for it.
For information, to call ahead, or carry out, call 655-4786 or visit www.thesteinandvine.com. It is open 12 Noon-12 Midnight on Sunday to Thursday and 12 Noon-2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. They are located at 827 W. Bloomingdale Ave. in Brandon.
