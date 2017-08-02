Parkinson’s Support Group, Charity Golf Tournament & More…

Compiled by Michelle Colesanti, michelle@ospreyobserver.com
DAR Recognizes JROTC Students From Local High Schools
The Alafia River Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) announced the winners of its JROTC award to JROTC students+ at seven local high schools in Hillsborough County. These students were recognized for their excellence in academics, character, leadership, and military discipline.
Newsome High – Christine Torsone, Durant High – Matthew Floyd, Bloomingdale – Kaitlyn Muldar, Armwood High – Destiny Pilcher, Brandon High – Lorissa Wright, Tampa Bay Tech – Jaylyn Daniels, and Strawberry Crest High – Ericka Rivera.
ROTC Medals are awarded to student cadets of outstanding ability and achievement in high school JROTC programs of the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marine Corps. They are selected by their JROTC leaders and meet the following criteria: Recipients must have demonstrated loyalty and patriotism and earned a record of military and scholastic achievement during their participation in an ROTC program; Students must be in the upper 25% of their classes in ROTC and in academic subjects; and They must have shown qualities of dependability and good character, adherence to military discipline, leadership ability and a fundamental and patriotic understanding of the importance of ROTC training.
If you are a woman 18 years or older and believe you are a direct lineal descendant of someone who aided in the American Revolution, DAR can assist you with your genealogical research. Email us at ARCRegistrar201719@gmail.com.
Kappa Kappa Chapter of Kappa Delta Phi Installs New Officers
Kappa Kappa Chapter of Kappa Delta Phi recently held its 2017–2018 officer installation, and distributed some of its community donations.
The first was presented to Edwina Reddick, Executive Director, Family Promise of Greater Brandon, committed to empowering homeless families, obtain sustainable housing, and lasting independence by partnering with area Christian congregations and local resources.
The second was presented to Mary Ann Massollio, Executive Director, 1Voice Foundation, supporting children with cancer and their families by connecting them with financial, emotional and educational CARE while funding research for tomorrow’s
Hawthorne Hosts Parkinson’s Disease Support Group
Hawthorne Health & Rehabilitation Center hosts a monthly support group for those diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease and caregivers on the third Thursday of every month.
A variety of speakers will provide information on topics relating to swallowing, balance, walking, speaking, mobility, exercise, self-care, cognition, and memory, all of which can be impacted by Parkinson’s Disease.
The support group is free and open to those who have been diagnosed with the disease, family members, caregivers and anyone with an interest in learning more about Parkinson’s.
The next meeting will take place on August 17 from 2-3 p.m. in the Media Center. The speaker will be Debra Tarakofsky, NOVA University professor & owner of Swallowing Diagnostics, Inc.
Topic: Parkinson’s and Swallowing, A Roadmap to Swallowing that even Jack LaLane would approve (quote by Jack: “Your muscles know nothing – it’s your brain”).
Hawthorne Health & Rehabilitation Center, located at 851 W. Lumsden Rd. in Brandon.
For more information or to register, call 661-8998 Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Charity Golf Tournament To Benefit St. Judes
Amazing Kidz Therapy is hosting a Charity Golf Tournament at River Hills Country Club on Friday, September 15 at 1 p.m.
The cost is $100 per player or $400 for a team. The cost includes greens and cart fees, lunch and dinner, skills contests, prizes, raffles and more.
All proceeds will benefit St. Jude’s Research Hospital. Register at AKTgolf2017.eventbrite.com. For information, email Kathleen.Pici@AmazingKidZtherapy.com.
