Pet Supplies Plus Offers Personal Touch And Self-Service Dog-Washing Station

By Amy Schechter
Let’s face it. Pets are members of the family, so when you go out for needed items, you want the best. However, as pets grow and change, so do their needs, and not all of us are experts. That’s where Pet Supplies Plus, your neighborhood pet store, provides personalized service without any hassle.
Pet Supplies Plus is equipped to provide nutrition, toys, and supplies for most small pets including dogs, cats, birds, reptiles, and fish, so look no further the next time you need pet food to settle kitty’s stomach or a leash that gets your dog to heel. Jacki Kessler, independent owner and operator of the Valrico location, along with her staff have a passion for your pets: “We are hands-on. We go to great lengths to train employees, so the people on the floor are knowledgeable in anything from nutrition all the way up to needing a vet’s care.” For this reason, a number of her energetic, happy employees are also vet technicians. Apart from knowledge about nutrition, her employees want your family to live as happily as you can, so they can make recommendations on items to improve behavior, stay healthy, and get your pets needed play and exercise.
Additionally, Pet Supplies Plus offers a self-service dog-washing station where for $10 you have 30 minutes and access to all the needed supplies, like water, shampoo/conditioner, towels, and combs, to get Fido squeaky clean. That’s better than trying your hand in a cramped bathroom at home, plus you leave the mess behind. Every weekend and by appointment during weekdays, Kessler knows she offers the most affordable nail-trimming in town where you will pay between $10 and $12 rather than go through the hassle of clipping cuticles yourself.
Pet Supplies Plus also partners with VIP Pet Clinic every other Sunday from 1-2:30 p.m. to offer shot clinics where pet owners can purchase discounted vaccinations and medications on site. They also team up with local adoption agencies, like Dogma Pet Rescue and Hillsborough County’s First Saturday Pet events, to hold adoptions at least monthly. For those who open their hearts to adopt an animal, Kessler and her team offer discounts to help offset the cost of purchasing supplies, so you go home ready to love on your knew family member.
It is open 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. Monday-Saturday and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information or to check out monthly specials, visit www.petsuppliesplus.com/en.aspx and choose the Valrico location or call 540-0645. Like on Facebook at www.facebook.com/petsuppliesplus.valrico/. Pet Supplies Plus is located at 1937 East SR 60 in Valrico.
August 10, 2017
Pet Supplies Plus Offers Personal Touch And Self-Service Dog-Washing Station
By Amy Schechter Animals, Valrico