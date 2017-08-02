Playing For Charity At Annual Knights Of Columbia Golf Classic

By Joyce Bliss
The Knights of Columbus Golf Classic Mother Seton Council #6724 is preparing for its fourth annual charitable round of golf. Even the sweltering heat and afternoon showers will not stray these dedicated golfers from this annual fundraising event, which will take place on Saturday, September 23 at The Bloomingdale Golfer’s Club.
“The proceeds will be used for charitable events throughout the year,” explained Neil Waid, Warden of the Counsel. “Charitable organizations such as Citizens with Disabilities, Lopez School of Exceptional Students, the James A. Haley Veterans Hospital and Haley House along with various other local organizations are on the club’s list of recipients,” he continued.
“Donations to support the homeless veterans and veterans’ families in need are also an organization that we help support,” said Waid.
Tee off time will be promptly at 9 a.m. The fee includes a golf cart, range balls, beverages, breakfast sandwiches and lunch.
Registration time will be from 7:45 to 8:30 a.m. To add to the excitement for the day there will be a four-person scramble.
This year’s fees will be $95 for singles and $380 for a foursome. The winner of the Early Bird entry for a foursome will play for free. Registration for the Early Bird entry fee for a foursome is Friday, September 1.
There will be prizes for first, second and third places along with the longest drive and closest to the pin.
This year’s contests will include the hole-in-one contest with an award of $10,000 going to the first-place winner and a golf vacation package to three more winners.
There will be additional fundraising opportunities with a silent auction, a 50/50 contest and a raffle.
“The Knights of Columbus is a fraternal organization,” Waid explained. This selfless organization believes in and supports the true meaning of charity, unity, fraternity and patriotism.
You may also register and pay online with PayPal at KofCBrandon.com or you can mail payment with registration form to Mother Seton Council #6724, Post Office Box 1327, Brandon, Florida 33511.
For more information contact Tim Kasprzyk at tsoc48@msn.com.
