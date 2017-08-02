Recently Unveiled Honda Civic Will Thrill Sports Enthusiasts

By Caitlin Masessa
In July, car enthusiasts made their way out to Brandon Honda to celebrate the arrival of the much-anticipated Honda Civic Type R. Dawning 0-inch alloy sport wheels with 10 spokes as well as red accents and LED headlights, the vehicle will no doubt be a head turner on the road. Built for aggressive handling, and offering 306 horsepower at 6,500 rpm, the vehicle promises to be a thrill for serious sport drivers across the nation.
The body of the Honda Civic Type R is considered to have a best-in-class balance between lift and drag, getting the vehicle to achieve enhanced speed stability. Provided with three drive modes to customize the adaptive dampers, steering force, gear shift feeling, and throttle response, the car can respond to the driver’s own set preferences as well as current road conditions.
The interior of the Civic Type R is equipped with the highest technology Honda can offer. The vehicle includes a host of Honda’s safety technology, climate control, and a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system complete with smartphone integration and reversing camera. Able to seat five comfortably, the second row of seats can also be folded down to produce a spacious storage area.
Inventories of the Honda Civic Type R will be arriving to Honda Dealerships soon. The Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price starts at $33,900. The vehicle will be in short supply initially. For more information about the Honda Civic Type R, call 664-1234 or visit www.BrandonHonda.com.
Brandon Honda is located at 9209 E. Adamo Dr. in Tampa, one mile west of I-75.
By Caitlin Masessa