Riverview Chamber; Serving The Community For More Than 50 Years

By Sandy Meyer
In 1966 a small group of Riverview business owners who were concerned with the lack of zoning regulations in the area came together to make a difference. More than fifty years later this group, now known as the Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce (GRCC) is 648 members strong and growing every day.
Since its inception the GRCC has kept its focus on the community it serves and has continued to foster relationships within that community.
Members of the Chamber work together as a unit to support and strengthen each other and the community through a variety of efforts which include networking and fundraising. “The Chamber is an engine for economic development and fights for the interests of our community,” said Tanya Doran, the organization’s executive director.
“We connect our community and members with other members and community partners,” she added.
In addition to cultivating business relationships amongst its members, the GRCC provides referrals and education programs and offers a local business directory and community calendar.
Betty Huth, co-owner of Huth & Booth Photography has been a GRCC member since she moved to the area in 2005. “It was through the Chamber that we became acquainted with the community and met other business people. It was an invaluable help in growing our business,” said Huth.
GRCC organizes several events each year. Networking events include the Annual Dinner and Awards Celebration and Annual Golf Tournament. These are just a few examples of what the 5016c nonprofit civic organization accomplishes each year.
The dedicated staff lives and works for the community and includes: Debbie Kirkland, Membership Director; Brittany Brown, Administrative Specialist; Sierra Carch, Administrative Professional and Tanya Doran, Executive Director.
For membership information and to find out how GRCC can help grow your business, please call 234-5944 or visit www.riverviewchamber.com.
