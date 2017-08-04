Riverview Resident Creates Unique And Wonderful Sketches

With Arts & Entertainment Editor Kathy L. Collins
Alexis King-Glandon, a lifelong resident of Riverview, creates art with Sketcheries by Alexis. When asked about the name, King-Glandon responded, “At the time, I was only working in graphite and doing sketch level work. I do enjoy the unfinished, raw look of sketches. The style still appeals to me.”
King-Glandon further explained, “I started in graphite and was actually scared to move into color for a long time. Once I got over this fear of exploring, I have spent a lot of time trying lots of mediums such as colored pencils, watercolor, acrylics and oil pastels.” King-Glandon added, “I still feel I have more exploring to do, but I feel the most comfortable/experienced in graphite, colored pencils and oil pastels.”
King-Glandon only recently discovered her love of and talent for art. She just became comfortable calling herself an artist. This past winter, she entered several competitions including the Florida State Fair’s Fine Arts Competition and the Florida Strawberry Festival Fine Art Show. She was also juried into the 9th Annual Winthrop Arts Festival and Artisan Market.
King-Glandon said, “My first dog portrait won second place at the Florida State Fair and fourth place at the Florida Strawberry Festival Fine Arts Show.
My first strawberry watercolor won first place at the Florida State Fair’s watercolor division.” King-Glandon said of the Winthrop Arts Festival, “It was my first time showing of my work in a booth setting and interacting with people about my work. People seemed in awe of my hyper-realistic abilities and seemed to really like my portraits. I realized I needed more work to show and have available at this type of event.”
“I really like to draw portraits, especially sleeping babies. Even after the piece is finished, I still catch myself staring at it. I feel like on the process of drawing a person’s portrait, you get to learn every detail of their face and expression in such an intimate way,” said King-Glandon.
King-Glandon does commission work. All she needs is a high-resolution photo to create a lasting memory and a one of a kind piece of art. You can follow her and message her at www.facebook.com/sketcheriesbyAlexis.
August 4, 2017
Riverview Resident Creates Unique And Wonderful Sketches
