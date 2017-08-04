Tanny D’s Offers Models Tips And More

By Kate Quesada
Do you have a budding model in the family? Apollo Beach business Tanny D. Enterprise recently graduated its first modeling and etiquette class and is looking for more local talent.
Owned by SouthShore resident and long-time model Tanny Daniel, Tanny Ds offers classes and workshops focusing on proper posture, model walk, personal development, public speaking, basic makeup, improv, model turns and more for anyone over six years of age.
Daniel, who began modeling at the age of 13, shares with her clients how she overcame her natural shyness and boosted her own confidence in a similar class when growing up in Panama. She has since acted in commercials, modeled and is a recorded singer and songwriter.
“I used to help aspiring models and artists by offering private training and I loved to see their improvements,” said Daniel, who is an active member of the SouthShore Chamber of Commerce. “Teaching is something that I love, and when I realized there was no one offering these services in this area, I knew that one day I would start a program like this.”
Located in Apollo Beach’s Anytime Fitness location, Daniel offers many different ways to help her clients from an eight week program that meets once a week for two hours to birthday and runway fashion show parties. During the workshops, students have the opportunity to meet with three professional photographers and professional actors, models and artists.
“The workshops offer people the opportunity to take a glance at the wonderful world of beauty and fashion and make friends and meet professionals in the industry,” said Daniel. “By the fourth class our students have their first fashion show and by the end of the training they receive a certificate of completion and participate in a graduation ceremony.”
Daniel is currently offering a free two hour modeling and etiquette class for Osprey Observer readers who mention this article. Complimentary personal development workshops are also available to non-profit organizations.
For more information, call 510-6474 or email tannydmusic@gmail.com. You can follow Tanny Ds on Facebook at TannyDModels. Anytime Fitness Apollo Beach is located at 6114 N. U.S. Hwy. 41 in Apollo Beach.
Related
August 4, 2017
Tanny D’s Offers Models Tips And More
By Kate Quesada
Do you have a budding model in the family? Apollo Beach business Tanny D. Enterprise recently graduated its first modeling and etiquette class and is looking for more local talent.
Owned by SouthShore resident and long-time model Tanny Daniel, Tanny Ds offers classes and workshops focusing on proper posture, model walk, personal development, public speaking, basic makeup, improv, model turns and more for anyone over six years of age.
Daniel, who began modeling at the age of 13, shares with her clients how she overcame her natural shyness and boosted her own confidence in a similar class when growing up in Panama. She has since acted in commercials, modeled and is a recorded singer and songwriter.
“I used to help aspiring models and artists by offering private training and I loved to see their improvements,” said Daniel, who is an active member of the SouthShore Chamber of Commerce. “Teaching is something that I love, and when I realized there was no one offering these services in this area, I knew that one day I would start a program like this.”
Located in Apollo Beach’s Anytime Fitness location, Daniel offers many different ways to help her clients from an eight week program that meets once a week for two hours to birthday and runway fashion show parties. During the workshops, students have the opportunity to meet with three professional photographers and professional actors, models and artists.
“The workshops offer people the opportunity to take a glance at the wonderful world of beauty and fashion and make friends and meet professionals in the industry,” said Daniel. “By the fourth class our students have their first fashion show and by the end of the training they receive a certificate of completion and participate in a graduation ceremony.”
Daniel is currently offering a free two hour modeling and etiquette class for Osprey Observer readers who mention this article. Complimentary personal development workshops are also available to non-profit organizations.
For more information, call 510-6474 or email tannydmusic@gmail.com. You can follow Tanny Ds on Facebook at TannyDModels. Anytime Fitness Apollo Beach is located at 6114 N. U.S. Hwy. 41 in Apollo Beach.
Related
By Kate Quesada Apollo Beach Living, Business, Riverview/Apollo Beach