The Friends Of The Bruton Memorial Library Present The 2017 Mystery Dinner Theatre

With Arts & Entertainment Editor Kathy L. Collins
The Friends of the Bruton Memorial Library, a non-profit organization, will present its 18th Mystery Dinner Theatre fundraising event on Friday, August 25 beginning at 7:15 p.m. The event will be held at Hillsborough Community College Trinkle Center located at 1206 Park Rd. in Plant City.
The cost to attend this fantastic event is just $45 per person, and this includes dinner, wine and beer. Tickets can be purchased at four locations in Plant City including the Bruton Memorial Library (302 W. McLendon St.); Regions Bank (2303 Thonotosassa Rd.); Holiday Inn Express (Park Rd. and I-4); and Walden Lake Car Wash (1414 S. Alexander St.).
This year’s production, Suspect Hollywood, directed by Dodie White, promises to be a wonderful evening filled with great food, great friends and superb entertainment starring several of Plant City’s finest business leaders. All of the guests are considered a part of the pool of people auditioning for parts in the newest “Hollywood” movie, Peril of the Prodigal Son.
White, who is vice president of the Friends said, “We have changed this year’s format. This time the actors join the audience for dinner, and they come back on stage to act out the solution to the murder.”
White added, “All is done with fun in mind even though it is a murder mystery. My goal is for the cast members to have as much fun as the audience does.”
The doors will open at 6:30 p.m. The show and dinner will begin at 7:15 p.m. Bring your friends and family to this fantastic event and be prepared to solve a mystery. There will be some great door prizes, and you will laugh a lot have tons of fun. Who knows? You might just get cast into a “Hollywood” movie.
Proceeds from the event will be used to fund various activities at the Bruton Memorial Library including expansion of the library’s resources and facilities, children’s summer programs, cultural and educational events presented at the library. This will also help funding scholarships for local high school students.
For information, contact White at 927-0595 or dodiewhite@msn.com or Gail Lyons at 967-6366 or gail.lyons@regions.com.
August 10, 2017
The Friends Of The Bruton Memorial Library Present The 2017 Mystery Dinner Theatre
