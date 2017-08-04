Two Triple Creek Riders Qualify To Race In BMX World Cup

By Tamas Mondovics
Triple Creek BMX facility located at 12705 Balm-Boyette Rd in Riverview is known for producing talented young riders who have proudly represented their community.
The track, also known as USA BMX, is a non-profit facility sanctioned by USA BMX and the American Bicycle Association (ABA) and boasts of a 1,080-ft.-long track on 58 acres of County leased property that has earned its rightful place in the community as one of the hardest and fastest courses in the state.
Triple Creek officials were pleased to announce the recent success of two young riders; Dylan Harnage, 9 and Tyler Harnage, 12, after the two qualified to represent Team USA and race in the BMX World Cup Championship at the Novant Health BMX Supercross Track in Rock Hill, South Carolina in July.
The Novant track is the first Olympic-caliber BMX training facility open to the general public on the US East Coast. Since its opening, the facility has hosted many major events including the USA BMX Gold East Regional Championship, the USA BMX Carolina Nationals, and the USA Cycling National BMX Championships.
Dylan has been racing since he was 3 years old and is now considered an expert rider who qualified to race 9 Challenge Boys class for the World Championship against 110 riders.
Tyler, also an expert rider qualified to race in the12 and under Boys Cruiser class for the World Championship against 85 riders.
Tyler has been racing since he was 6 years old and qualified for the USA in Austin, TX last April.
More than 1,100 riders represent Team USA. A total of 45 countries represented in last month’s World Championship which had not been held in the US in 17 years.
“The great thing about this sport is that you never sit on the bench,” Harnage said.
USA BMX Riverview is all run by volunteers, and at a cost of $5 per practice is open on Thursday nights from 6-8 p.m., and Saturday’s from 9-11 a.m.
Please visit the track or go to triplecreekbmx.com or www.usabmx.com.
Related
August 4, 2017
Two Triple Creek Riders Qualify To Race In BMX World Cup
By Tamas Mondovics
Triple Creek BMX facility located at 12705 Balm-Boyette Rd in Riverview is known for producing talented young riders who have proudly represented their community.
The track, also known as USA BMX, is a non-profit facility sanctioned by USA BMX and the American Bicycle Association (ABA) and boasts of a 1,080-ft.-long track on 58 acres of County leased property that has earned its rightful place in the community as one of the hardest and fastest courses in the state.
Triple Creek officials were pleased to announce the recent success of two young riders; Dylan Harnage, 9 and Tyler Harnage, 12, after the two qualified to represent Team USA and race in the BMX World Cup Championship at the Novant Health BMX Supercross Track in Rock Hill, South Carolina in July.
The Novant track is the first Olympic-caliber BMX training facility open to the general public on the US East Coast. Since its opening, the facility has hosted many major events including the USA BMX Gold East Regional Championship, the USA BMX Carolina Nationals, and the USA Cycling National BMX Championships.
Dylan has been racing since he was 3 years old and is now considered an expert rider who qualified to race 9 Challenge Boys class for the World Championship against 110 riders.
Tyler, also an expert rider qualified to race in the12 and under Boys Cruiser class for the World Championship against 85 riders.
Tyler has been racing since he was 6 years old and qualified for the USA in Austin, TX last April.
More than 1,100 riders represent Team USA. A total of 45 countries represented in last month’s World Championship which had not been held in the US in 17 years.
“The great thing about this sport is that you never sit on the bench,” Harnage said.
USA BMX Riverview is all run by volunteers, and at a cost of $5 per practice is open on Thursday nights from 6-8 p.m., and Saturday’s from 9-11 a.m.
Please visit the track or go to triplecreekbmx.com or www.usabmx.com.
Related
By Tamas Mondovics Kids and Children, Riverview/Apollo Beach, Sports